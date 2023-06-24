There’s something a little off about the process that resulted in a rezoning of property on Pottawatomie Avenue for Midwest Concrete Materials.
Let me say first that I have no particular view on whether that rezoning is appropriate. The concerns of neighbors are, of course, legitimate, as is the request of a good local company to expand. I’m not here to pass judgment on any of that. It was a conflict of two legitimate interests, which is why it went round and round. That’s very rare around here.
What’s odd is the way process played out at the end. As you might have read in The Mercury, the planning board reviewed the request and did not approve it – that vote ended up in a tie. So the request went to the City Commission for a final determination. Under the procedural rules, to approve the request the commission would have had to do so with four votes, which currently means unanimously. (One Commission seat happens to be vacant.)
So far, so good – an advisory board failing to approve ought to mean higher hurdles to jump over.
Then it gets weird. The Commission took no action on the request, sending it back to the planning board. Then the planning board took no action, so it went to the Commission again, for some reason. Seems like perhaps it should have died right there, but I guess I can understand the applicant’s right to appeal or get another shot.
Where it gets really odd is that this second go-round with the Commission required only a simple majority vote.
Why on earth would the hurdle get lower? It had failed to pass on three previous reviews.
This is a matter of state law, not a local rule, and it appears that the city handled it as it was supposed to. I’m not saying there was a violation. I’m saying the process seems off.
The best argument, I suppose, is that the burden in a rezoning case is on the applicant all the way through – that is, the developer who wants to change the zoning ought to have to prove his or her case. So I guess at some point – by the rationale of the creators of the law – it ought to tilt toward the developer instead. The best case I can make is that the elected representatives of the public – that is, the City Commission – ought to be able to make a straight-up political decision about what they think is best.
Commissioners voted 3-1 to approve the request, so in the end I suppose it’s just regular-old majority-rules representative government.
I can understand that rationale. I just don’t think it makes sense.