Did we overreact? Or did our reaction work extremely well?
That’s the fundamental question, when you get to the nub of it. The issue is steeped in politics, unfortunately, but maybe there’s a way to get past the divisions. Back to that in a bit.
Turns out that the initial projections for coronavirus case numbers and deaths were roughly double what has actually happened in the three-county Manhattan region. The Mercury’s analysis of the numbers, which was published in our weekend edition, made that much clear. There have been 105 deaths, not the 199 that initial projections would have pegged. Case numbers: 9,700, not the projected 20,000.
Of course, we’re not entirely done with the pandemic. But with vaccinations marching forward and case numbers dwindling as we approach a year of the coronavirus pandemic here, we can reasonably assume that it’s going to turn out in that ballpark.
People who are skeptical of the government in this case, conservatives are likely to think that the initial projections were way too high. They are likely to think, as a result, that there was no need for the kind of restrictive policies that many local governments put in place stay-at-home orders, lockdowns, mask requirements, and limits on mass gatherings. The real numbers prove this out, they would say.
Those less skeptical of government power liberals, in this instance are liable to think that the projections were probably reasonable, and that the reason we have stayed below those numbers was precisely because of the restrictive policies. They would likewise say that the real numbers prove it.
We can never know the answer for sure, since we didn’t run an experiment where the exact same population went through the exact same circumstances with the opposite regulatory scheme.
The projections were based on the experience in Europe and, to a certain degree, places like New York City. They experienced far worse because the pandemic hit them before restrictive policies could take effect, so you could credit the policies for the difference. But that would be a reach, at best. Population density is so much higher there that it’s an apples-and-oranges comparison.
In that sense, the projections were off from the beginning. The notion that we in northeast Kansas would proceed as if we lived in, say, Paris, was silly.
Perhaps that prompted local government officials to react too severely at the outset. They didn’t know everything that they would later learn, and so in retrospect some of those restrictions were clearly overdone. For instance, last spring the public school system basically shut down, and cut off all spring sports. By this fall, they were playing football and in the winter, there was wrestling and basketball. No question, kids could have been in school last spring, and the golf team (for instance) could have competed safely.
The key, as it turned out, was the effectiveness of masks, and the general adoption of them society-wide. Social-distancing and hand-washing were also widely accepted.
And then there were medical advances, with better ways to treat people who got infected. Those kept the death numbers from spiking, and lowered the hospitalization numbers dramatically. Now there is the vaccine, of course, and it came along quicker than anyone might have guessed.
So in that sense, it was the response that made the difference. Even though that response turned out to be overdone at the outset, you have to give credit to those regulations for holding back viral transmission. And if you do that, you’re going to cut down case numbers and deaths.
Was the price paid in terms of the effect of over-reguation at the outset worth it, to keep people well and save lives? That’s an extremely complicated question, and I’m not going to try to answer it here.
My point is that the way the numbers have turned out, compared to what was initially projected, really provides evidence for both sides to make a reasonable case.