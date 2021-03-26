Somewhere in my imagination, Thursday would have been a gigantic news day here in Manhattan.
In the real world, it was still significant: Lon Kruger announced his retirement after 40-some years of coaching basketball. Thing is, he was retiring as the head coach at Oklahoma.
Confession time: Lonnie Kruger was my hero. I turned 5 in 1972, and my folks moved into a house on College Heights Road, a four-block walk to Ahearn Fieldhouse. Dad and I went to every game, until I hit high school, I guess. Anyway, in 72, Lonnie was the starting point guard as a sophomore. He was the best player on the floor, and he was in charge, and K-State hardly ever lost. He was the conference player of the year, both as a junior and senior.
Shooting the Nerf at the hoop hanging on the closet in my parents’ bedroom, or on the Lee School playground, I was Lonnie, hitting the free throw to beat KU. Later, I was Chuckie, and Mike, and Curtis, and Rolando. But Lonnie was first. He and George Brett are my two real sports heroes. Always will be.
My interest waned and the team grew mediocre at the end of the Jack Hartman era. Not sure what was the cause and what was the effect. Maybe it was my fault. I went away to college.
And then Lonnie came back. He took over the program when Hartman retired, and we were almost immediately good again. I wore my shaggy Willie t-shirt on the East Coast, overjoyed when the ‘Cats showed up on network TV once or twice. We beat KU, because we always beat KU, and we made the Elite Eight, where those SOB’s beat us, and won the title that year. They got lucky. We were the better team, the better program.
But then Lonnie left. He took off for Florida, drawn by bigger money and a new challenge.
Gotta say, it remains one of the biggest heartbreaks of my K-State fanhood, up there with ‘98 football.
He was our guy. He was a K-Stater, through and through, from Silver Lake, just down the road. A small-town Kansas kid. He was the successor to Jack Hartman, a flat-out winner as a player and a coach. He was in his mid-30s; he was going to be here for decades. We would just keep winning, because we always had. For a child of the 1970s, that’s the way it looked.
For the younger folks in the audience, it was as if Jordy Nelson had taken over when Bill Snyder retired. And then left when there was an opening at, say, Vanderbilt. And then football got lousy, and Vanderbilt won the SEC, and KU became the dominant program instead.
How could it happen? Whose fault was it? How could Lonnie abandon us? Et tu, Brute?
Truth is, as he’s shown over the course of four decades, he just has the wanderlust. He went to Florida, then Illinois, then the NBA, then UNLV, then Oklahoma. He seems to need new challenges, new frontiers. Sure, he’s made a lot of money, more than he ever would have at K-State. He would have been set for life regardless, given the way coaches’ salaries have ballooned in that time. But, more than the money, he just seemed to need a new hill to climb every few years.
He won everywhere. He took five programs to the NCAA tournament. He went to two Final Fours — two more than K-State in that time.
In my make-believe world, he would have stuck here, and those would have been our Final Fours, and we never would have veered off into the ditch, which we did. The program declined into irrelevance under Dana Altman, who, as it turns out, was a good coach, and then (more specifically) under Tom Asbury. Jim Wooldridge wasn’t up to reviving it. Bob Huggins finally did, and Frank Martin. Bruce Weber has won conference championships, which nobody had done since Hartman, not even Lonnie, but walked into a no-win situation, following Frank. And with KU firmly established as the powerhouse, rather than us.
There’ve been plenty of fun moments along the way. One of my favorites, for reasons that are probably obvious, actually came the year Weber won the conference title with Dean Wade, Barry Brown and Kamau Stokes. That bunch clinched it with a win over Oklahoma, and, quietly, Lonnie came out of the visitors’ lockerroom at Bramlage to stand and watch the celebration as his alma mater cut down the nets. Beautiful.
That’s the thing: Deep inside, I just know his blood runs purple. He comes back here to have a few cold ones with his college buddies at Kites.
He could’ve stayed. We’d be talking about statues and buildings with his name. And we would be talking about a special edition of the paper. Instead, you’re reading the wistful meandering thoughts of a middle-aged guy, yammering on about what might have been, in some weird electronic edition.
I’m happy for him. I wouldn’t want to trade the memories. And yet, here at the end, I just can’t help it.