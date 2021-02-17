Rush Limbaugh was never really about politics. He was about entertainment, and he was extremely good at it. The best ever, at his chosen field.
Mr. Limbaugh, the nation’s top-rated radio talk show host for a generation, died on Wednesday from cancer. He was 70.
I have to say, strangely, that I’ll miss him. I’ll miss the way he punctured people who were full of hot air, and the way he made politics interesting and important.
That is not to say I was a dittohead. Usually I listened to him by accident -- I had the radio on KMAN to catch the news in the morning or at noon, and when I got back in the car he was on by default. He occasionally made me yell at the car radio in exasperation. This is why I say, “strangely;” I did not set out to like him, or to dislike him. But, to his credit, he drew me in. I kept listening.
You have to remember something fundamental -- that was his job. His job was not to tell the truth, or to persuade people over to the proper political philosophy. His job was to keep people listening. Radio stations paid the rights fees to put him on the air because he kept listeners tuned in, which means the stations could sell ads. And that’s how radio stations make money.
He spun conspiracy theories, and he made politics into good-guy-bad-guy theater, and none of that was particularly healthy for the country. In many ways, the worst aspects of Donald Trump as president -- in particular, the demonizing of opponents -- are straight from the Limbaugh playbook. Politics can be entertaining, but politics is not supposed to be taken over by entertainment.
What made me holler at the radio was the way he demonized the news media. He used to refer to those of us in the mainstream news business as the “drive-by media,” which was a powerful and evocative term. Drove me nuts, because I would hear that term repeated in letters from some of our readers, criticizing us for something they didn’t like. Our reporters don’t “drive by,” I would think, they live here! We work here every day. We don’t “drive by.”
President Trump also adopted that playbook, taking it to the extreme. The news media are “the enemy of the people,” he said. Not the North Koreans or the Russians, or a pandemic virus, or, say, Mexican drug cartels. Nope. It’s the news media that’s truly America’s problem.
That came from Rush, at least in spirit.
I think that’s 180 degrees wrong, which is why I was yelling at the radio. Certainly, I have my problems with some cable television screamfest shows, and certainly, I disagree with some editorials and columnists in coastal newspapers, and I even disagree with the way some news stories get framed by honest-to-goodness newsrooms, whether on TV or in print. But Mr. Limbaugh rolled all those things together, calling it all “the mainstream media.” If a columnist said something on the editorial page of the New York Times, he would say, “The New York Times thinks that…” and that was just flat-out misleading.
But, as I said at the outset, he did his job extremely well. I couldn’t help but laugh at the nicknames he handed out, the way he impersonated Bill Clinton, the way he made Al Sharpton speak through a megaphone. It was funny stuff, and of course, with Democrats in power at the moment in DC, there was more good material on the way. There always is. Rush always was at his most entertaining when the other guys were in charge.
On balance, was he good or bad? As with anything on earth, there was plenty of both. He made politics entertaining, and that drew people in, and for that, he deserves some credit. If nothing else, I have to tip my cap: He did his job as well as anyone’s ever done it.