More thoughts on the Riley County Health Department, under the harsh light of a viral pandemic.
A decade ago, before anyone cared much, the health department here operated under an entirely different setup. It was a standalone entity, much like the Riley County Police Department. It got its money to support operations through the city and county governments, and was governed by an independent board. That board included medical professionals. Board members were obligated only to assure the carrying out of a public health department’s mission.
Now it’s just a county department. The director answers to the county commission, just like the guy in charge of fixing roads or maintaining the parks. There’s an advisory board, but it has no real power.
That change was made for predominantly political reasons. The City Commission at that time wanted to quit paying money to support the operation. That way commissioners could make it look like they were holding down the city’s budget. Looking out for taxpayers, yadda yadda yadda.
Truth is, taxpayers still had to cough up the money to support the operation. It just showed up on the county part of the tax bill, rather than the city part. The bill ended up the same anyway.
Perhaps there have been some efficiencies; I haven’t studied it enough to know. It’s usually difficult to prove that, since you’re dealing with hypotheticals. It’s also certainly possible that there’s better accountability. The lines of authority are certainly clearer.
But what we do know is that the health department here has had to manage the response to the pandemic basically under the authority of the County Commission, which means three politicians elected in partisan races. The health department director actually has broad powers under an emergency like the one we’ve been living with since March, but that director would have to be an idiot or have a death wish to contradict the commissioners.
That proved awkward at best when one of the commissioners thought there would be no problem since we didn’t have many Chinese people here. That same good ol’ boy thought mask mandates were akin to Nazi dictates; another commissioner said masks did nothing but make people feel good. Those two commissioners got booted by Republican voters in the August primary last year, and were replaced this month.
Had there been a standalone health board that included medical doctors, I could guarantee there would have been a countywide mask mandate much sooner. Rules would have been tighter throughout. Public health logic would have dictated that.
Is that good or bad? Depends on your viewpoint. This is not the moment for that debate.
But the point is that the response was influenced by politics in a way that, a decade ago, it would not have been. An inside-baseball decision back then that nobody paid much attention to has had a significant impact now, in a way nobody could have guessed.