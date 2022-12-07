Reclining in a beach chair, warm breeze off the Caribbean, sound of the gentle surf.
All you’d want to do in that setting, at least in my view, would be to soak it up. To be entirely present, to experience fully the pleasures with all the available senses. If you’re from northeast Kansas and it’s Dec. 1, you have a sense of appreciation for that, knowing that you’re facing three months of biting winds and slush. Inhale the sea air, absorb the warmth.
That’s what I was trying to do, down in Mexico with my wife’s family last week. In front of us was an oversize swing on a bluff just above the beach; a young couple sat on it and rocked back and forth, in the kind of reverie you’d probably be in, too.
But reverie and full psychological presence are not entirely compatible with 2022. In came another couple, more or less demanding the swing for themselves. They needed to take a picture, you see.
The first couple was in the way, in the sense that the need to take a picture was of a much greater priority. So they left, immediately, without comment, almost seeming ashamed of themselves. It shocked me. So rude, so wrongheaded.
The second couple proceeded to pose a half-dozen ways, holding the phone at various angles to get the perfect selfie. #LivingTheDream, or some damn thing. Blech.
I sat there, yet again wondering what world I woke up in. I’ll tell you exactly what world it is: It is the world where your digital existence matters more than your actual physical one. Rocking on a swing in front of the Caribbean pales in comparison to APPEARING to rock on a swing in front of the Caribbean. Conveying that appearance to your “followers” is what really counts.
Awhile later came another family with a couple young kids, setting up another photo shoot. The 9-year-old girl struck a half-dozen poses without a pause — face turned to her best side, I suppose, hand on hip, toes on right foot pointed. This comes naturally. Enough photo shoots at a young-enough age and it gets that way. She knows no other world.
It was then that I realized the swing was there specifically to serve as a prop for photo shoots. The resort operators put it there not to serve as a swing, but to serve as the appearance of a swing. Its existence mattered only because of how it could be conveyed by ones and zeroes.
Makes a person wonder. Which world is even real, anyway? Does it matter that I’m sitting here on this beach, or does that only count if it exists on Facebook?
I have my own answer to that question, but I think I turned the corner into “old” at that moment . The world I recognize is not particularly relevant anymore.