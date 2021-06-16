It’s certainly worth celebrating the state government’s approval of a proposal to build a new museum here. It’s also remarkable how fast it all happened.
Whether you’re an art aficionado or not, the economics of it make plenty of sense, with little downside risk. In essence, the state government is forking over $20 million in sales tax revenue that would otherwise go into the state treasury. That money will help build a new museum building here, rather than getting dispersed across the vast landscape of the state government budget. A nonprofit corporation is evidently going to raise another $20 million from private donors. The only cost to local taxpayers is that the city would have to forego collecting sales tax and hotel bed tax from businesses in the downtown redevelopment area for a few more years. Mayor Wynn Butler, a budget hawk, figures the worst case scenario would be a $750,000 cost to the city.
Truth is, a quality museum would generate far more than that over time just in increased sales taxes from visitors who would stay here and visit it. That is, in fact, the judgment that the state government made in approving the proposal.
The premise of the state’s program is to increase tourism and, in the end, bring in additional tax revenue and economic activity to communities around the state. That program has had some duds but also some big winners, including the NASCAR race track and the Legends shopping area in Kansas City, Kansas.
The state’s approval of a similar financing arrangement was crucial in building the Flint Hills Discovery Center. That financing was underpinned by the economics of building new retail stores and hotels along Third and Fourth streets; the city’s project is paying off years ahead of time, which is why there’s room to now do the new art museum project. The difference between this one and that one is that the city has to subsidize the operation of the Discovery Center, while the new one won’t involve taxpayer funding.
It remains to be seen whether the people standing behind the project can raise $20 million in private money for a nonprofit, as they said they would. But Manhattan is full of charitable givers, and the project looks to be a real plus to the community, and the key hurdle has now been passed.
In fact, it’s been passed remarkably quickly. The proposal first surfaced May 21, when The Mercury broke the story about it. The city government acted shortly thereafter, and state approval followed, all within less than a month. That reflects a broad consensus, and that is also good.
Here’s hoping the rest of the process is as smooth, and that the museum will be built and operational as soon as possible.