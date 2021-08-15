The mask debate rages on. You don’t really need to hear my opinion on the meat of the issue, but I’d like to make a point about motives.
What strikes me in this debate — and in the discussion about the coronavirus, and for that matter in nearly anything touched by politics — is the level of distrust. Paranoia, tribalism, vitriol. If you’re on one side, you tend to think the absolute worst of the other.
At the moment, the divide shows up in opinions about masks, particularly in schools. Conservatives are generally anti-mask, while liberals are pro-mask. Why that ought to be is beyond me, but both sides have certainly come up with their own explanation that paints the other side in the worst possible light.
For pro-maskers, the conservatives are selfish, narrow-minded and unfeeling. They’d just as soon let people die as make a very small sacrifice. The most cynical among them know better, but they’re willing to manipulate their followers in order to score political points — that’s what the liberals think.
For anti-maskers, the liberals irrationally grab on to anything. And they see in masks a chance to exert government power over others, expand the reach of government, convert more people into government-dependent, and thereby expand their voting base. That’s what the conservatives think.
Those explanations are just flat silly. Liberals are, in fact, motivated by a desire to protect the vulnerable. Conservatives are, in fact, motivated by a desire to protect personal freedom, and to limit the encroachment of government onto personal freedoms. Those are both American values, and both worthy of respect. There’s always been a balance between the two, and that’s good. Truth is, we need advocates from both perspectives in order to find a good balance as a society.
I doubt liberals like wearing masks that much. Nobody likes them, really. I know conservatives want to protect the vulnerable, too, and are willing to wear masks to do so.
Neither side is outright right or wrong. Both sides are party right.
But both sides go way too far when they start attacking the motives of the other side.
Is this a problem? Yes. It’s a problem. Where we end up, when we have that level of distrust, is with goons carrying the Confederate battle flag bashing in the windows at the U.S. Capitol. That is not fiction, or a dystopian movie. That happened earlier this very year. We’re still barely baby steps away from that moment.
We need to begin to demonstrate more respect for each other, day by day, conversation by conversation, argument by argument. Arguments are normal and healthy. Going for the jugular by attacking motives? That’s not healthy at all.