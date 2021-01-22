One of the unpleasant aspects of writing opinion columns for the newspaper is that eventually, you make everybody mad. It’s unpleasant for me, anyway; I suppose some people might revel in it.
I’ve grown a thick skin. So while it’s not pleasant to get screamed at, it usually doesn’t bother me much. In fact, I’ve entertained myself with all of it by becoming analytical about the nature of the angry reactions.
To put it into very broad terms, I’d say the patterns go like this:
Conservatives tend to lean on conspiracy arguments, while liberals generally say I just don’t know enough.
Let me spell those out a bit with some hypothetical examples. Let’s say I write an opinion piece about gun control. If I take the position that people ought to be able to buy, carry and shoot any kind of gun at any time, because the Second Amendment guarantees that right, I would be sure to get a bunch of angry letters from lefites.
They would essentially say that I just don’t have enough information, and then they would proceed to dump that information on my head: The number of deaths caused by guns, the way, say, Australia has successfully limited gun deaths with restrictive laws, and so forth. The nastier liberals would make a personal attack of it, saying that I’ve never known what I’m talking about, that I’m a privileged white boy sheltered by my upbringing. (Those momentarily sting, of course, but they’re easy to write off because they have nothing to do with the actual argument.)
Let’s say, on the other hand, I take the position that handguns and machine guns should be outlawed, that the Second Amendment only applies to a militia in pre-Revolutionary War times, and that stopping the carnage in our urban areas takes priority. That’d of course stir up the right-wingers.
Their counter-arguments would generally start from the premise that I am in cahoots with the liberals. They would say the media — the “MSM,” in more recent shorthand, or the “drive-by media” in Rush terms, or the “fake news media” in Trump-ese — was simply trying to get liberals in power by supporting their whack-job policies. I’ve never been clear why opinion-page writers would be any more inclined to try to get Democrats elected than Republicans; sometimes Rush’s argument has been that we hang around the country clubs and go to the cocktail parties with them and just want to make them happy. Anyway, it’s something about power.
Now, these are stereotypes, and so they are not entirely true. Some conservatives try to overwhelm me with information; some liberals say I’m conspiring with the right-wingers.
Either approach can become offensive if they get personal. I also get exasperated when my motives are attacked. Actually, attacking the motives of our news reporters and editors for the way we cover news stories is what galls me the most. But that’s another story.
Neither approach is inherently better than the other. Perhaps you could infer that I’m saying conservatives are conspiracy theorists, and liberals think they’re smarter than everybody. There’s some truth in that in recent years, just like there’s a kernel of truth in a lot of stereotypes.
But for me to draw that conclusion would turn me into exactly what I’m critiquing here, and I have no interest in that. Counterarguments are always good, always an opportunity to learn, to grow, to realize something new. Generally the best ones shine a different light on the premise, the starting point of the argument, the underlying assumptions. They can get me to reconsider the conclusion if they can do that.
It’s not about proving somebody’s stupid, or biased, or conspiring with the other side. It’s about the assumptions, and the logic.