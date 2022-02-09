Every year for about the last 25, I’ve given a speech about local news that amounts to a stand-up comedy routine. There’s just an endless supply of the comic, the ridiculous, and the head-slappingly stupid – here, and probably everywhere. All you have to do is pay attention.
Take the Kansas Legislature. Please. (Yuk yuk yuk.)
Some guy who managed to get himself elected to the State Senate objected to the latest proposal to rejigger the Congressional district map on the grounds that it would add Lawrence to the district that includes all of western Kansas. It’s called the “Big 1st.” That district includes Manhattan, which was crammed into it 10 years ago.
This guy – an ivermectin-prescribing anesthesiologist from Hutchinson named Mark Steffen – said that the problem was that adding Lawrence would “kill off the true conservative character” of that Congressional district. “Ten years ago, redistricting brought us liberal Manhattan,” he said.
Pfft. “Liberal Manhattan.” I think we need to have shirts made, possibly with the face of Wynn Butler and Beauregard the gator. Can’t have a self-respecting local shirt without a gator anymore.
Yep. We’re the card-carrying lefties, all of us who drive the F-150s with the “Eat Beef” vanity plates. We’re right in step with Bernie Sanders. (And, say, Jerry Moran. Who actually lives here. But why bother with facts?)
“Liberal Manhattan.” We sure did dramatically water down the conservatism of the Big 1st in the past decade, what with the election of Tim Huelskamp and Roger Marshall to Congress. But then there’s the case of Tracey Mann, who as everybody knows is further left than Karl Marx himself. Way to carry the lib flag, Rep. Mann!
I don’t know why I’m drawn to do it, but I will throw in one more fact: Party affiliation here has historically been about 2-1 Republican. This is the home of the ag school. And an Army base. People walk around in cowboy boots and Wranglers. We hosted a country music festival for decades.
To give Sen. Steffens the benefit of the doubt, I will concede that Riley County voted for Joe Biden in the last election. That was the first time in anyone’s memory that we here went for a Democrat. I’ll go out on a limb and say that it wasn’t the result of Manhattan’s deep and abiding love for a pro-union Delaware politician, but…uhhhh….the alternative was, shall we say, problematic. The other guy had failed to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, respecting the result of the election.
And yes, we do elect some other Democrats. And we have a drag show on campus. And we do some other crazy liberal stuff like, oh, move a Ten Commandments monument away from the entrance to City Hall. We organize a bunch of agencies to help welcome Afghan refugees here. We have long arguments with ourselves about an Indian mascot.
Yep, real wild-eyed libs, those Manhattan people. We’re out to conquer western Kansas, recruiting their kids to get an ag-econ major and then forcing them to read Shakespeare. Forward, comrades!