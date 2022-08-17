I’d like to think that there’s been a real victory over the business of lying.
I’m referring to the $4.1 million judgment against Alex Jones for lying about the Sandy Hook school shootings. A jury last week imposed that fine – plus a $45-million punitive damages number that will almost certainly be reduced to nearly nothing because of a Texas law.
Jones, in case you’re blissfully unaware, is a broadcaster who runs an outfit called Infowars. He has made millions by drawing an audience through the airing of conspiracy theories, including the false notion that the Sandy Hook massacre was all faked. He characterized the parents of murdered children as crisis actors.
For the record, 26 people were killed at Sandy Hook, including 20 kids ages 6 and 7. It happened. Those kids are dead.
America has freedom of speech, but that freedom does not entitle Jones or anyone else to defame or libel anybody, which he has clearly done. Parents of the Sandy Hook victims eventually took him to court on a defamation claim, and they won.
In that sense, the courts became a check on the business model of lying for profit. Jones, it became clear in the trial, is a habitual, inveterate liar, about everything from his cell-phone records to his finances. He finally, because he accidentally showed up at the same time as the mother of one of the victims, had to come face-to-face with those real people. “Am I an actress?” of them asked him.
You can lie, in ways big and small, and it seems to work out to your advantage. Until, in the end, or at least eventually, it doesn’t. The court system, weighing the evidence, hearing from the relevant participants, concluded that he lied, and that he owed millions of dollars to the people harmed by that lying.
Presumably, he’ll go on lying, and he’ll be just fine, financially. But hopefully others will be dissuaded from going down that path.
It’s the era of liars lying, and lying about lying. The court system, in dozens of rulings all over the country, also found that Donald Trump and his minions were wrong when they claimed that the 2020 election was stolen. Mr. Trump has made a career of saying whatever he thinks will get him what he wants. He’s certainly an intelligent man, and there’s now plenty of evidence that he was advised of the facts, so we can only conclude that he was deliberately lying, too. The courts were the check on that, too.
Do people in general care about that? I’m not sure yet. We’ll find out when Mr. Trump tries to run for president again, and we’ll find out whether Mr. Jones will continue to profit from whatever his next lies will be.
Facts do matter. How much they matter I guess is a continuing question, evolving every day.