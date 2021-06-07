On the hot topic of the training program for Manhattan teachers, I’d like to argue in favor of something in tremendously short supply: Patience. Oh, and an open mind.
The school board on April 21 agreed to spend $60,000 for a program to teach a few teachers about how to connect better with students from diverse backgrounds. Exactly how it planned to do that is unknown, which is central to the point I’m making: let’s be patient with our criticisms until we do know.
One person stood up at the board meeting to object politely to the purchase, saying the program sounded like it involved the use of “critical race theory.” That is a hot topic, the person said, and so the board ought to slow down before it decided to buy the program. I think he was right on the mark.
The board voted to approve the purchase 4-1, based on a 6-page memo that gave little information on what the training program would actually be teaching teachers. Given the controversial nature of the subject, it would have been wise to slow down and gather more information. That was also the reason given by Darrel Edie, the board member who voted against the purchase.
Then the school district in the next few weeks reversed course on the grounds that the money it was going to use to buy the training program had strings attached. Gotta say, I’m suspicious about that; sounds like an awfully convenient excuse. But I’ll take my own advice and keep an open mind. Need more evidence.
Both sides of America’s political divide then entered the fray, arguing for or against the training program, based entirely on their own pre-conceived notions of what it would be. They’ve filled the room at the last couple of school board meetings, and now this is an election issue.
Here’s the thing, though: Nobody really knows what that training program would teach teachers. We know that it would have involved a couple dozen teachers who volunteered to take virtual sessions, and we know that it would have covered topics that included systemic racism, bias and privilege, and changing teaching techniques to address them.
Can anybody really object to more inclusive teaching methods? No. But could anyone object if the teaching methods involved teaching that all white people are racists, either acknowledged or unacknowledged? Yes, lots of people would object to that.
The thing is, we just don’t know. We need to know a lot more about the evaluation that school district administrators did of the teacher training program, and what they said to each other about it. We at The Mercury have requested those public records, but we have not yet received them. When we do, we’ll be able to make a better judgment about whether the district was doing anything wrong.
I am assuming, of course, that facts actually matter. I continue to believe that they do. Concluding anything until more facts emerge is moving a little too quickly. Let’s be patient.