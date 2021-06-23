It’s time to think creatively to encourage more coronavirus vaccinations.
The latest data indicates about 43 percent of the population of Riley County has been vaccinated. The number in Pottawatomie County is 36 percent; in Geary County, the government data shows 27 percent, although that figure is likely higher because of a statistical anomaly involving vaccinations on the Fort Riley post.
That’s a lot of people in our region, and it’s a credit to all of them, and to the Herculean effort needed across our society to make that happen. Because of that effort, we’ve been able to return to a much more normal life.
But virus numbers are ticking up again, and because it’s still circulating, the coronavirus has a chance to keep mutating. Last week, the Riley County Health Department said variants are becoming more prevalent here. There were four more of those cases reported last week. Variants are generally more transmissible or more deadly, or both.
Experts say we’ve missed our chance to achieve herd immunity as a country, which means the virus will be around for the long haul. But still, each vaccinated person is a step forward in terms of public health. This is where it gets tricky for Americans, who are generally oriented to individual freedom rather than to group responsibility. We’re the land of the free, not the land of “all for one and one for all.”
But the virus presents us with a real moment where your choice affects me, and my choice affects you. No man (or woman) is an island.
In two months, college kids will reinvigorate the town in a way that hasn’t happened for a year and a half. That’s good. We’re fortunate to have them. But it cuts both ways: Their parents will want to make sure they’re entering a community with strong vaccination rates, and, for that matter, the population here will want to make sure we’re inoculated against whatever forms of the virus those 20,000 kids will bring with them. Last fall, as you probably recall, was when the virus numbers here really spiked.
For the record, the vaccination rate in Douglas County, home of KU, is 50.4 percent. They’re up a touchdown on us.
How to encourage more vaccinations? That’s a conundrum across the country. It seems weird to hand out cash, since that means rewarding those who waited rather than those who did the right thing immediately. But we’re into a situation where that sort of consideration is probably not as important as encouraging more vaccinations.
So: Free beer? A lottery ticket? Free K-State football tickets? A savings bond? Pizza?
I don’t know which of these things would work, but they’ve all been surfaced around the country. Employers can help by giving a day or two off of work after the shot.
We’ve had plenty of discussion here about the virus, and recovery. We’ve had government meetings and task forces. We have a lot of really intelligent, well-informed people in our community, and creative leaders who’s built successful businesses and successful programs.
Surely somebody can dream up an effective idea, and a way to make it happen.
This is the time for that. It’s probably past time. But, again, we’ve got a couple of months before the college kids return, and then it’s going to get cold again, and, well. I don’t think anybody particularly wants another wave, and more masks, and all that.