Legalized marijuana in Kansas is on its way. If you’ve been wondering, that’s my take.
It’s not here yet. In fact, so-called “medical marijuana” died a step short of approval in the state legislature this session. So there are still several steps to go.
But the fact is that the Kansas House of Representatives passed a medical marijuana bill this session, 79-42, with bipartisan support. Manhattan’s representatives — Sydney Carlin, a Democrat, and Mike Dodson, a Republican — both voted in favor. The state Senate let that measure die without a vote, but the fact that a conservative entity like the Kansas House could pass it speaks volumes. Gov. Laura Kelly has indicated that she would sign the measure.
So it’s fair to assume that it will become law in a year or two, and that’s just the first step. Because “medical marijuana” is really just a stalking horse for full legalization, which will follow before too long.
How do I know this? I don’t, of course. Things change, and trends reverse themselves.
But the pattern in other states is clear. “Medical marijuana” is the easy way in, because there are clearly some benefits to people with very specific medical conditions. But that very soon gets all messy and complicated. Which medical conditions qualify? How do you administer the medical card system? Who gets the license to run the “dispensary”? The House started to wrestle around with those problems, and that was just for starters.
And then there’s the money. Once you’re in the business of selling marijuana — and let’s be serious, the state will be in the drug-dealing business — then you start to look at revenue collections that you’re missing out on because the sales are going to Colorado. Or Missouri. Or Oklahoma. And why is marijuana limited to “medical” use while alcohol is entirely legal? And why are we empowering drug dealers, rather than regulating the business and taxing it? Etc. etc. etc.
It’s a coincidence of interests: Libertarian-minded conservatives and socially liberal Democrats prefer to let people do as they please. Bureaucrats want the money. And the public? Well, the trends are clear: Acceptance of marijuana is obviously growing across the country.
Part of it is the comparison with alcohol, which is legal and causes all sorts of problems in society. Marijuana advocates contend — with some justification — that pot is less harmful, and so why not legalize it, too?
But we already tried banning alcohol, and that didn’t work, so if we make pot legal, we’ll have both. And there’s plenty of evidence that marijuana is harmful, too, which means we’d end up with the worst of both worlds. But that’s an increasingly difficult argument to make in the face of all the other trends I’ve already outlined. So I would say: Get yourself ready for legalization.