A couple of recent deaths, and a construction project, have put me in a wistful mood.
First, I want to pass along condolences to the families and friends of Ric Tribble and Beverly Fink. Both passed away recently, and their deaths made me think quite a bit about days gone by.
Mr. Tribble ran restaurants here in the late 1970s and 1980s, including Ric’s Cafe, in a warehouse-like space on Houston Street. I was just a kid, not any sort of gourmet, but my parents were interested in food and went there with some regularity. It felt exotic, as if we had walked into the set of “Casablanca.” The bread was fantastic, and there was duck and pate, and shrimp scampi and so on. Mr. Tribble was the chef, and he gave the place a sort of energy that was unmistakable.
He went on to operate the restaurant at the Wareham, which eventually morphed into Harry’s, which of course, just closed. The food scene here in town has certainly taken a leap forward since those days, but Harry’s was pretty much it for a long time, and — as I say — that was really an outgrowth of Ric’s.
He moved away to Pennsylvania many years ago, and had gone into a different line of work, but his impact here is, I would say, still felt.
Mrs. Fink had an impact that would be harder to measure. She passed away Tuesday. She had been a longtime teacher and counselor at Manhattan High; she was my 9th-grade English teacher, and a gifted facilitator.
What I remember about her, from my time as a student, was that she had high expectations, a tremendous amount of energy, and great enthusiasm for me. She made me feel important, and she let me know that not only was I capable of great things, but that she expected them of me, and that anything less was just not even to be considered.
I worked with her for years afterward as an adult here in town, interviewing kids for college admission, and she never lost that spark. I’m sure that that many of the high-achieving kids that have come out of MHS in the past generation have been impacted by her, and feel the same way as I do.
She’ll be missed. I certainly hope her family, and Ric’s family, know that they were both appreciated here.
Now, a tangent: I noticed the other day that they had knocked down the Lee School annex. That was evidently part of the plan all along — the school district wants to get rid of what they call “mobile units,” for a variety of reasons.
I get it, and I support that. Those particular structures weren’t really mobile units. They had been there since the 1960s, and — as it happens — they were where I went to kindergarten, in the class with Miss Rose. I took naps on the floor, you know. I also walked by them every day on my paper route in later years.
Time marches on. Progress, I guess. Strangely, I’ll miss them.