One of the joys and frustrations of being a newspaper editor is the unresolved questions that present themselves nearly every day. The Mercury’s news staff does a tremendous job digging up answers to all sorts of questions; without those professional journalists, we’d be constantly driving in thick fog in the dark.
But despite those efforts, questions often linger unanswered. Just from the past couple of days, for instance:
First, how was it that somebody spent $115,000 on a fraudulent insurance policy for the Riley County School District?
I don’t mean to ask how the scammer pulled it off. That’s a matter for the cops to figure out, but that’s not really my concern. Scammers can be pretty darned good at what they do.
The more relevant question for taxpayers in the Riley County School District is this: How is it that such an expenditure made it through the system?
The district superintendent told The Mercury he couldn’t comment, on the advice of lawyers and the cops. The school board president also ducked. I sort of get it; the priority is catching the scammer, and anything they say could theoretically get in the way of that. Theoretically. I guess.
But leaves a person like me wondering, and — if I were a taxpayer in that district — I’d feel like somebody owes me an answer. Let’s say the person who got scammed was a mid-level manager, the person in charge of paying the bills for the school district. Let’s say he or she simply thought it was the usual insurance bill for the district, and so she paid it.
Did she get approval from the superintendent? Did a $115,000 expenditure get approval from the school board? Surely there’s a policy in place that requires some oversight, right? Or did one person willy-nilly write a check for $115 grand on the taxpayers’ account? Surely the school district has an annual audit that reviews these procedures. Right? Or...not?
All we know is that one person reported the crime, and the school district is listed as the victim. We know that the cops are investigating. Assuming they never catch the crook — let’s assume it’s some guy named Ivan in Moscow, hidden behind 27,000 fake names and dead ends — then the cops won’t really ever have to tell us what happened.
So then what? Are the bureaucrats ever going to explain what happened, and how it happened?
There are school board members who ultimately oversee the school district, and they have to stand for election, and ultimately they owe the voters and taxpayers an answer. I don’t like it when we’re left in the dark on questions like these, but ultimately there will have to be answers. Those answers will have consequences.
The other example, also from an area school district: The bomb threat on a Junction City elementary school.
The threat was reportedly made “anonymously” on the school’s Facebook page on the first day of school. How does a person do something “anonymously” on Facebook, anyway? I understand that people can make fake accounts, but that’s not the same as an “anonymous” threat.
Second, if there was such a threat, and a teacher at the school saw it, surely he or she would have been able to say whose name it was under. And surely there would have been some indication what was motivating the threat.
It could be some kook in a basement in Ohio, “swatting” the local cops just for kicks. It happened at Lee School in Manhattan, although that scenario here seems unlikely.
Maybe there will be an arrest, and we’ll get some answers. If not, again, I’m just left to wonder.