Trillions of taxpayer dollars. Thousands of American lives.
And for what? Twenty years after we went into Afghanistan, the regime that we kicked out returned to power before we were even entirely gone.
We went in there for good and justifiable reasons — we had been attacked by Al-Qaida, an international terrorist group that was able to operate freely in Afghanistan because the Taliban leadership there supported it. Eventually, we were able to kill Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of that terrorist outfit, and we removed the Taliban from power.
We then made a couple of giant mistakes. First, we decided to invade Iraq, on the premise that the country might have weapons of mass destruction. That had nothing to do with the terrorist attack that prompted our response in the first place, and it turned out to be false anyway. We eventually got out of there, but we remained in Afghanistan, in what was the second giant mistake: We expanded the mission.
That mission grew, again, for reasons that are justifiable in many ways. We believed we needed to establish a functioning democracy there, and we needed to train up a professional military there, and we needed to stabilize the society.
Thing is, that’s never been done in Afghanistan. The Soviets tried it, from an entirely different approach, and gave up in humiliation and defeat. We tried it, and we had some major success in a variety of ways. An entire generation — 20 years! — grew up with rights and freedoms there that they never would have had without us. So it was not for nothing. Something good will come of it.
As Michael Dodson wrote in a fantastic analysis that we published in The Mercury, it’s important to remember that the value of the service provided by our men and women in uniform is not measured by winning, it’s “measured in terms of honorable service to their buddies, to their country and to those they tried to help.” Rep. Dodson, who served as the commanding general at Fort Riley, is correct when he says “our nation will be forever grateful for that.” But to the rest of us — the people who elect the civilian leaders who really make the decisions about war — we have to again learn lessons that we learned the hard way in Vietnam. We can’t remake a country. We can’t really fight its own internal war.
While we have a moral responsibility to fight the good fight, we really should only go to war where it directly serves our interest. If we’re not clear about the purpose from the beginning, we risk mission-creep, and we risk ending up right where we started, or worse.
It’s going to be easy to assign blame for this. George W. Bush initially expanded the mission. Then administrations from Obama to Trump to Biden have wanted to pull out of Afghanistan, but decided to remain. Clearly President Biden has to bear some blame for the bungled way the whole thing ended — getting out is one thing; getting out more effectively than we did is something else, and that was not handled well.
But the larger issue is not the assigning of blame to one political party, or one president or another. It is for the rest of us — voters, taxpayers, citizens — to learn, and to pass on, because this situation will no doubt come around again someday.