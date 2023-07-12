So now comes Kris Kobach, issuing a press release disguised as a lawsuit, getting his name in the headlines again. He's very good at that.
As you might know, Mr. Kobach is the state’s attorney general, the highest law-enforcement officer in Kansas. He got that job by winning the last election; he had lost the previous election to Laura Kelly, when they both ran for governor.
The issue that provides the platform for Mr. Kobach this time is the new law that targets transgender people. It requires people to use the bathroom of the gender they were born with; it also says that people have to identify themselves on official documents with their birth gender. That law is referred to in government-speak as “Senate Bill 180.”
The state government bureaucracy, which of course answers to Gov. Kelly, has taken the position that it’s not going to go around trying to enforce the bill: “The enactment of Senate Bill 180 on July 1 will not impact the longstanding procedures for obtaining, renewing, and updating a Kansas driver’s license as they pertain to gender markers,” says the top of the website for the Kansas Department of Revenue.
Kobach has now filed a lawsuit so as to be able to cite the Declaration of Independence and refer to Kelly as a would-be monarch. She’s got to enforce the law passed by the Legislature, he says. We live in a system of laws, not of kings.
Which, of course, is true, and tasty stuff for us folks in the news media. A reasonable person could make the case that Kobach is right – however wrongheaded the law is, the job of the bureaucracy is to carry it out.
Here’s the thing, though: How exactly is that law supposed to be enforced? Let’s say I have a driver’s license that says I’m a woman. When I go in for a renewal, is somebody going to make me pull down my pants? Am I now going to have to dig up my birth certificate to go into the men’s room at Target? And who’ll check? Is the government supposed to have pants-checkers stationed there? Is the county budget now supposed to cover six $45,000 jobs for the gender police squad? Do they have to fly to gender-checker conferences in Miami for annual training and certification?
I have my problems with the law, which I’ve expressed here before. It just seems unnecessary and mean-spirited, a solution looking for a problem, a campaign talking-point masquerading as public policy.
But the law’s the law, and somebody’s got to try to carry it out. It’s not unreasonable to say, as the state has said, that it is not going to de-pants you. And it’s almost completely predictable that Mr. Kobach would parachute in, drawing attention to himself. Our best chance for reasonableness is for a level-headed judge to carefully review the matter, pat Mr. Kobach on the head, send him back for further legal training, and come up with a rational path forward.