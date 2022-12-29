Usha Reddi might very well be the best pick among local Democrats as a state senator. She’s certainly prepared for the job. I’m not saying she’s the only one, I’m just saying she’d be a reasonable choice, if that’s what the Dems want to do.
My problem is with Ms. Reddi’s stated intention to remain on the Manhattan City Commission, if indeed she is appointed to the state senate.
She says she served on the City Commission while she was a full-time teacher; she says many legislators and commissioners have other jobs; she says there are several examples of legislators who simultaneously serve as city commissioners or school board members in their communities.
That’s all true.
Maybe I’m alone on this, but I still just don’t like the insertion of partisan politics into our local government boards. Insiders tell me it’s naive to think those positions are nonpartisan, and that parties have been involved for years.
Doesn’t mean I have to like it. Ideological divisions are one thing, and they’re healthy and normal. Partisan divisions? Well, you can see how those work out, just by watching Congress or the Legislature. Parties exist to win elections, and they exist to promote themselves by undermining the other side. Involving them overtly in local government strikes me as a path to bad decision-making.
Commissioner Reddi, if she’s serving as Democrat in the State Senate, will naturally have conflicting interests. It’s impossible to completely compartmentalize. Part of her will inevitably orient toward serving the interests of elected Democrats in Topeka. Or at the very least it will APPEAR that she will be oriented toward serving those interests, and that appearance in and of itself will undermine faith and goodwill in the city government.
She has three years left on her Commission term, and if she’s the pick to succeed Tom Hawk, she’ll have two left as a state senator. Meanwhile, there’s an election coming up next November that will determine who’s in control on the commission; right now, Commissioner Reddi is generally in the minority there.
The right thing to do, if she’s appointed, would be to step down from the Commission right away. That would leave the choice of an appointed successor to the conservative majority on the commission; the right thing for those commissioners to do would be to pick somebody to fill in just until the next election, when a successor could be elected by the public to fill out the term.
That’s a roll of the dice politically for Ms. Reddi, and people generally don’t like to conduct their political lives that way if they can avoid it. That’s got to be part of why Tom Hawk retired when he did, allowing his own party to pick a successor rather than chancing it with an election in a county that leans Republican.
I can understand the counterarguments, and I should also note that I’m getting ahead of the process by at least one step. I just think that she — and local voters — should be prepared for the scenario, and prioritize preserving the nonpartisan nature of local government.