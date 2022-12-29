Usha Reddi might very well be the best pick among local Democrats as a state senator. She’s certainly prepared for the job. I’m not saying she’s the only one, I’m just saying she’d be a reasonable choice, if that’s what the Dems want to do.

My problem is with Ms. Reddi’s stated intention to remain on the Manhattan City Commission, if indeed she is appointed to the state senate.

