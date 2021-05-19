While I’m on this subject…
A couple days ago in this space I saluted Sally Buzbee, a Kansan who had just been named the executive editor of the Washington Post. That’s probably the highest-profile gig in our line of work.
I mentioned that her father-in-law, Dick Buzbee, had been the editor at the Hutchinson News and the Olathe Daily News, and that made me think a little about the state of Kansas newspapering. Suffice it to say that it ain’t what it once was. We’re holding on, here in Manhattan, because of your belief in the value of what we do, because of the excellent work that our employees do, and because of very patient and generous owners.
The Olathe paper is a good place to start. At the time Mr. Buzbee was the editor, it was part of the Harris family’s group of newspapers. They had a long legacy of good work in several communities around the state. Back to that in a minute. Anyway, the Daily News was bought by the parent company of the Kansas City Star, which folded it into the Star, then morphed it into a Johnson County section, then morphed that into a weekly section called 913.
Don’t get me wrong. The Star is a great newspaper, capable of really excellent journalism. But if you search for Olathe news on the Star’s website, what you end up with is a page that starts with a feature story about something happening in Shawnee. Nobody is really paying serious, regular, nitty-gritty attention to Olathe city government or the schools. That’s what the Daily News did, but it’s been gone awhile.
The Harris group also included papers in Salina, Hutch, Hays, Garden City, Ottawa, and others. They sold out to a big national firm, which sold to another one. That national outfit also owns the paper in Topeka. All of them are capable of the kind of journalism that their communities need, and I hope they survive the round after round of cost-cutting and consolidation. Their communities need them, and the country needs them. Without them, who’s going to hold those local governments accountable? Facebook?
Nothing evil or inherently wrong about any of that. Newspapers are private businesses and need to make a profit in order to sustain themselves as independent news entities. Cutting expense is part of remaining profitable. So is consolidation. Heck, our company took over the papers in Junction City and Wamego, so we’re doing the same thing, and we cut print days to save expense. The key to a successful future is for us to produce content — original reporting and photography, mostly — that make it worthwhile for people to pay for a subscription.
Fortunately, in Manhattan, customers like you are making it possible for us to make it to the next generation. Maybe, if we’re fortunate in the state, there will be a renaissance, and maybe — just maybe — another Sally Buzbee will emerge.