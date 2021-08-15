Oklahoma and Kansas belong together. More than Kansas and Missouri do, even.
Nobody cares what I have to say on this subject, but I’m going to say it anyway. I’m saying it because I suspect you’ll agree with me, and I want to get it off my chest -- even though it matters not at all.
This comes up for a couple of reasons: First, because the University of Oklahoma is leaving the Big 12 Conference, the one that K-State and KU are part of. And second, because I’ve spent some time in Oklahoma recently, bringing my stepdaughter to Stillwater to start at Oklahoma State.
Not sure what I was expecting, but what I found is a place remarkably similar to Manhattan. Off the interstate, the highway we took into town is actually numbered 177. Everybody’s friendly. Lots of pickups. Big, impressive football stadium. Just about the whole town wearing the colors. Hot and dry in mid-August.
Maybe a few more oil wells, more cattle and less wheat, nearby. A bit more “y’all” and “ma’am,” but we’re talking matters of degree. My stepdaughter’s roommates are from Virginia and Wichita. Sorority rush was pretty much the same deal -- a bunch of talking, some nerves, a lot of Greek letters that evidently mean something to somebody, and shrieking and hugging at the end.
My point is that Oklahoma and Kansas are cut from the same cloth. They’re the central plains. It’s basically the same culture.
Yes, Oklahoma and Texas are bigger football states. Can’t argue that. Smith Center had a book written about it, and The Great Man Himself built a football powerhouse right here in Manhattan. But it’s a bigger deal -- and has long been a bigger deal -- in both Oklahoma and Texas.
Texas, though, is culturally different, probably closer to those southern states it wants to join.
(Well, I would contend that Texas is more like Kansas than it is like, say, Florida, but this column is mostly about Oklahoma. Again, matters of degree.)
In fact, oddly, I think Oklahoma is far more like Kansas than Missouri is like Kansas. That might seem funny, since Missouri is immediately east, because the KC metro area straddles the line, and because of the longstanding rivalry between KU and Missouri in particular. But Missouri always felt culturally much more southern. Even right over the line, those big houses near Loose Park in KC seemed like they were transplanted from a plantation.
I thought it was wrongheaded of Nebraska to leave the Big 12, and I still do. I didn’t care much about Colorado, frankly -- they did seem culturally oriented to the west coast. Every year at the time of the Big 12 basketball tournament, it seems to me that Missouri ought to be there, but on the other hand I just didn’t care too much. As I say, they always seemed sort of southern.
Oklahoma? That one hurts. I realize so far we’re only talking about OU, not OSU, and so perhaps that connection will remain. And, on a larger scale, I realize full well that this is entirely about selling television programs, not about culture or anything else.
I’m just saying that the connections are awfully strong.