Two years ago, as I was headed to Minnesota for a week of summer vacation, news started breaking that Oklahoma and Texas were leaving the Big 12. I was barraged with phone calls and texts, including from Jon Wefald. As one of the architects of the conference, it had to be a painful moment for him; it looked like that conference was about to collapse, leaving K-State dangling.

Even then he was saying that the Big 12 should merge with the Pac-12, that the Pac-12 was weak, and that a merger would benefit everybody. He’d been saying that for years.

Recommended for you