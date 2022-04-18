I drove back into town over the weekend, past the directional sign for NBAF. Took a right on K-177, the four-lane highway, now named for Coach Bill Snyder.
Jon Wefald had died that morning, and so I thought about what he left behind, and why that all happened.
He died up in Minnesota, where he and Ruth Ann moved after the end of his K-State presidency. He loved it up there, watching the bald eagles, the piliated woodpeckers and the loons. He could go on and on about the loons.
But Manhattan was really his home. He became a Manhattanite, or…well, I’m getting to that.
Witness those things I started with: NBAF was pretty much his idea. He hired Bill Snyder. And because of that, we needed (and got) to expand what was a rickety two-lane highway off I-70 to get people in and out of here.
He had grown up in North Dakota, and had worked for several years in Minnesota before he got the job here. So he was initially an outsider with that Minnesota accent, that particular way of pronouncing your “o’s.” He immediately cleaned house at K-State, mostly by dispatching Bob Krause to do the dirty work. He made some enemies then, a consequence of leadership. As they would point out even today, Jon’s legacy was mixed, as anybody’s would be. We can get into that another day.
But he saw what we were here in Manhattan, and he must’ve known we could be more. He thought bigger. He expected more.
His enthusiasm for that better future, his marveling at the good things already going on, quickly became famous. As I liked to say, he never met a superlative he didn’t like.
The thing is, it was entirely genuine. Jon Wefald was not faking it. He truly believed.
That carried the whole community along. We started to expect the football team to win. We grew accustomed to new buildings, and more students, and the four-lane, and even NBAF. Why not us? Right?
He told the same stories, over and over. The number of Rhodes, Marshall, Goldwater and Truman scholarships. The enrollment growth. The guy at the Rotary Club who said never to expect football to win.
Sometimes I think I could recite all of them in my sleep, I heard them so many times. But here’s the thing: They were true.
It was his sincerity that mattered the most, in the end, I guess. He was a sweet, kind man. He asked, and he listened, and he remembered. He was genuine. We got to know each other, became family friends. I have a Brady-Bunch family, and he made us feel welcome, all of us. My stepkids, when asked what they remember, just marveled at how kind he always was to them.
Because of that, more than anything else, the town reflects him. Not just the NBAF sign and the roads, and the look of the campus. Not just the numbers. Not just the football stadium.
Jon Wefald made us see bigger, made us hope, made us believe.
And so, while he came from Minnesota and returned to it, Manhattan really became his home. It’s not exactly right to say he became one of us. Truth is, we all became Jon Wefald.