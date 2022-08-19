To: The Hon. Linda Morse, Mayor of Manhattan
Cc: Bridget Everett, Brett Allred
Dear Mayor Morse:
My firm, Dewey Cheatham & Howe, represents the interests of Johnathan Kaw, aka “Johnny Kaw,” hereinafter referred to as Johnny. (Firm motto: We earn our astronomical rates by using words like “hereinafter,” and “sayeth naught.”)
I’m writing today because an issue has arisen in your fair city. Ms. Everett, a native who has hit the big-time with her show “Somebody Somewhere” on HBO, wants to use Johnny in her show. She’s asking for permission, which has of course is a far worse strategy than begging for forgiveness, but, hey, she’s not my client.
As you know quite well, even college athletes are now demanding payment for the use of their name, image and likeness, which courts have determined they own. One of your late, great Manhattanites, Nijel Pack, held up Miami for $800,000 for the rights to his face.
Good-lookin’ guy, Nijel. Ballyplayer. Made that three against Oklahoma State. Can’t begrudge him the money.
Point is, Nijel is no Johnny. Johnny is bigger than Bunyan. He was Scythe decades before the Sith, and you know darn well what those guys get for the Star Wars movies. So if you’re wanting to play in the big time, you’re going to have to pony up. Think of it this way: You reap what you sow.
We are willing to grant you – and for you to sub-grant to Ms. Everett – limited rights to use Johnny’s name, image and likeness for whatever purposes you see fit. I say “limited” because there are certain images of Johnny we want to reserve for ourselves, for reasons that will be obvious to any townies. I am referring to the view of Johnny from the northeast, looking back southwest, at about a 45-degree angle. Flattering. We’re in negotiations with Pfizer for those rights. Should be worth billions.
The limited rights will cost $800,000 for two years, since that appears to be the market rate.
I gather that there are some questions about the ownership of Johnny, and I can only say that he was originally created for a story published in The Manhattan Mercury, and therefore I’m the rightful heir. Or if I’m not, I’m claiming it, and anyway Johnny himself owns his name, image and likeness. Right?
In the event you’re wondering, we’ll soon be sending a similar letter to Mr. Allred to recoup the bazillions he has earned from using Johnny’s name and image at his Aggieville bar-a-palooza. We are, however, granting free access to Thread to make those “Kickin’ It With Kaw” t-shirts, since I have one and it’s awesome. Also the bobbleheads, which Wynn Butler went around shilling a few years ago, of which I have three or four. Other than that, though, everybody’s gotta cough it up.