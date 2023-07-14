You may have heard the news recently that Johnny Kaw is not eligible for an NIL deal here in Manhattan.
This should make every fan of the local legend very nervous. I mean, what’s to stop him from entering the transfer portal?
Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mainly clear overnight. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 16, 2023 @ 1:57 am
You may have heard the news recently that Johnny Kaw is not eligible for an NIL deal here in Manhattan.
This should make every fan of the local legend very nervous. I mean, what’s to stop him from entering the transfer portal?
This all comes about because of Bridget Everett, the local-girl-done-good. She wanted to use shots of Johnny in her HBO show, so she inquired with the city government. The city, seeing dollar signs, had the lawyers check into who owned the rights to his name, image and likeness.
If that term – “name, image and likeness,” or “NIL” in the shorthand of the moment for sports junkies – sounds familiar, that’s because it should be. Court rulings in recent years have made it clear that college athletes can make money off their own names, images and likenesses, which is why you saw Deuce Vaughn plugging port-a-pottys from Cat Cans last season. (Hmm, maybe “plugging” is not the best verb for that sentence.)
Anyhoo, the new NIL world has come along at the same time as what’s called the “transfer portal,” which enables college athletes to transfer from one school to another willy-nilly. Coach make you mad? Quick, transfer somewhere else! Not getting enough cash? Hop a plane to Miami, where they’ll pay you $800,000 to endorse…something. Whatever. Who cares? Here’s the check. Go make buckets.
Turns out, we learned this week, that the city doesn’t own the rights to Johnny Kaw. Neither does anybody else. He’s public domain. Which, come to think of it, makes me wonder. Would The Johnny Kaw Journal sell better than The Manhattan Mercury? Alliteration? Check. Cheekiness? Check check. Well, that’s another discussion, I guess.
Anyway, not even Johnny can profit from Johnny, at least if you believe the city government.
If I were Johnny’s agent – and keep in mind, they’re not supposed to have agents but they really do – I’d be telling him to hop on a steamboat straight to the portal. Think of the possibilities. Johnny in Boulder, kickin’ it with Neon Deion. Johnny in South Bend, harvesting souls with Touchdown Jesus. Johnny in Gainesville, draining the swamp. Dare I say, Johnny just down the river, his boots bearing the Adidas stripes, making it rain dollar bills with Snoop, swinging the scythe just like DeSousa with the chair. I mean, come ON! The possibilities!
There could be new books, movies, ad campaigns. Johnny as a pitchman for Gold’s Gym. You see those forearms? Johnny battling Arnold, a terminator who inadvertently arrived here in 1855.
Gotta evolve with the times. The world changes. What? Are his feet are stuck in concrete?
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.