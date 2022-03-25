They talk about “winning the press conference” when a new coach, or a new prominent leader of any sort, is introduced.
Jerome Tang won the press conference.
I’ve been to several of these things around here, and I don’t remember a better one. I don’t think another one has even come close.
Sure, Bill Snyder’s line about the opportunity for the greatest turnaround in college football is still easily the best line of all time. Still gives me goosebumps, just thinking about it. Bob Huggins also had the great line, “Why settle for second when first is available?” or something like that. Chris Klieman was really good, too. Win the dang day. Shoot, Ron Prince’s was compelling.
But this was a different level. I’m not sure which line will resonate the most, over time, from Jerome Tang’s rousing introductory press conference Thursday at Bramlage. There are several to choose from. Depends, of course, on how things go. That’s what really matters. Everybody knows that.
I guess what made it so — hmmm… “electrifying” is the word that keeps coming to mind — is the way Tang swept everybody in that room up in the feeling of joy, and excitement, and possibility, and gratitude, and positive energy. The world feels full of possibility when you listen to that guy.
I’m a curmudgeonly old journalist, and I know full well that life will beat this down, one way or another. The team will lose, and one of the players will do something dumb in Aggieville, and somebody will quit or transfer because of a girlfriend. Somebody will say something idiotic on Twitter, maybe even involving a fake lizard. Life happens.
But I also know full well that Jerome Tang is a grown man, and he’s seen all that already, and he’s the son of immigrants, a guy born in Trinidad with Chinese and Black heritage, a guy who has surely made it past tougher stuff than I’ve ever had to deal with. So the fact that he can energize me, and everybody else in that room, to that degree, with that degree of authenticity, is saying something. It's not like he's selling something. It's like he's sharing.
It’s hard to put your finger on exactly why. I guess it’s just the sense of possibility that he manages to convey. The sense that life really is about what you make it. He also said all the right things, even when I tried to put him in a tough spot, asking about the transfer portal and players making money and KU. He could not have answered better, in my humble opinion. So he’s not just a rousing speaker — he was ready for the questions, and handled them as well as you could imagine. We’ll be writing about all those things for quite some time here in this newspaper.
I don’t know how it will all turn out, of course. That’ll take 10 years. But I do know that I’m ready to watch it.