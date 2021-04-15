Let’s try to think rationally about the matter of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.
The government stopped giving it to people earlier this week, saying they needed to “pause” because of evidence of rare blood clots.
That is enough to scare people, and more than enough to allow anti-vaxers to say: “See, I told you!”
Fear and gloating are not particularly helpful. Math and reason are. In my humble opinion, sober consideration would mean continuing on with vaccinations as fast as possible.
The J&J vaccine is associated with six cases of the blood clots. That’s six, out of roughly 7 million doses.
By comparison, oral contraceptives are associated with five cases of blood clots per million. In other words, oral contraceptives are connected to more than five times as many of those cases as the J&J coronavirus vaccine. Yet we haven’t paused handing out the pill.
Meanwhile, the virus itself kills about 900 Americans every day. A rational look at risks goes like this: In every 100,000 people in their 40s with low exposure to the virus, the vaccine could cause blood clots in 0.5 people while preventing Covid-19 serious enough to require intensive care in six. In people in their 60s, the vaccine could cause blood clots in 0.2 while preventing an ICU visit for 128. Only in people in their 20s, are the risks about even.
So what’s the bigger risk? Seems to me the bigger risk is in not getting vaccinated. We know for a fact that when the virus spreads, people die.
But people’s thinking has been pretty irrational all the way through this pandemic, on both sides. There’s strong evidence that masks prevent transmission of the virus, but people — particularly conservatives — resist them. There’s solid evidence schools can operate safely, but people — particularly liberals — resist reopening.
Prior to the “pause,” we got the J&J shot for a couple of our 18- and 19-year-old kids, and so of course had to talk through the issues with them after the announcement. They’re fine. The risk of getting a blood clot is lower than the risk of getting hit by lightning. The risk of getting blood clots is far lower than the risks associated with getting the coronavirus. The risks of walking out the door and getting hurt in a serious car wreck are much greater than any of the above, particularly if you don’t put down the damn phone. Life is full of peril. You just have to choose which risks you want to take.
I would much prefer that such risks not exist, of course. And I suppose that the “pause” could strengthen public confidence in the government’s cautious approach on vaccines generally. That’s the best-case scenario. My guess is that’s what the government is doing here. I don’t agree, but I’ll concede that it’s possible.
And, since I’m advocating rationality here and not fear, I suppose that outcome is equally likely. Let’s hope people are willing to think a little.