It’s election time. Make a plan to educate yourself, and make a plan to vote.
The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday; in-person advance voting starts Wednesday. If you haven’t registered yet, you’d better put this column down right now and contact your county clerk’s office to do it.
Voting is important, but even more important is learning about the votes you’ll be required to cast. One way to do that is to go to your county clerk’s website, or call them up, and get a sample ballot for yourself. Then you’ll know the choices you have to make.
And then you need to actually start reading. Don’t just watch television ads; if you formed rational opinions by way of television ads, you’d own 27 cars, have 52 insurance policies and take 183 prescription medications. Television ads are misleading at best.
There’s a little work involved in informing yourself. You’ll just need to do it.
Most of you reading this column will need to choose whom to support for the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House, governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state, state representative, and the state school board. There are up-or-down votes on local and state judges, and two constitutional amendment proposals.
Think of it this way: If you’ve kept up at least a little with the news, you’ve been going to class and paying attention to the teacher. Now it’s a week before the exam, and you need to start studying in earnest. I’d recommend that you do your reading in The Mercury – we ask candidates a short series of questions intended to gauge their positions on issues particularly relevant in the Manhattan area. There were a few of those in the paper this past weekend, and there will be more in coming days.
As I wrote in this space this past weekend, we’ll also provide some analysis here to try to clarify decision points to help you make up your own mind.
But the thing is, whatever your sources of information, this is on you. You need to plan to do some reading, some thinking, and then make a plan to cast a ballot.