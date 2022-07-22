There’s something symbolically significant about Josh Hawley running away. It’s a metaphor for the entire mindset of elite politicians. If we’re lucky, perhaps the fact that it was captured – and so thoroughly ridiculed – will help put that behind us.
If you haven’t seen it, you need to look it up. Mr. Hawley is a United States senator from Missouri, a Republican who was one of Donald Trump’s close allies. On Jan. 6, the day of the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Sen. Hawley quite prominently displayed a raised fist to the mob, signaling he was with them, further riling them up.
Not long after that raised-fist salute, the mob breached the barriers, entering the seat of representative government in a violent attempt to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election. Sen. Hawley has certainly not backed away since, even selling coffee cups bearing the image of his raised-fist salute. “Show-Me Strong,” it says.
I actually can’t blame him for that. I would’ve done the same thing.There was an armed throng on the loose, out for blood. You think they’d differentiate one suit-wearing guy with good hair from another?
It’s not the running away that should be mocked. That was sensible. The problem is the fist.
What this points out, in my view, is the utter disingenuousness of Sen. Hawley and those like him at the upper reaches of the Republican Party. Well, let me amend that: Both parties. These are smart, well-informed people who know full well that they’re doing. Donald Trump has made it clear many times that he’s play-acting, just saying whatever he needs to say to get what he wants. He has nothing in common with that throng, zero, zip, zilch – except that he knows he can use them as a means to an end.
He played “Fortunate Son” at his campaign rallies, for God’s sake. I mean, that was a song written to rip EXACTLY who Donald Trump is – a guy born with a silver spoon in hand, a fortunate one, waving the flag. He’s clearly not stupid enough to miss the irony – he just knows exactly what he needs to say, even what music to play – to get the mob to do his bidding.
Josh Hawley and those like him also know exactly what they’re doing. They’ll ride that tiger as far as it will take them. And then, when the tiger turns on them, they’ll run like hell.
I don’t mean to make this entirely about Republicans, because limousine liberals are prone to the same disingenuousness. Heck, so was Brian Kelly, the guy who pretended to have a New Orleans drawl when he was introduced as the new football coach of LSU. People in the image business tend to ignore actual fact.
Look, you can raise that fist, tell the zip-tie bearing thugs you’re with them, you can play Credence, you can act like you’re with ‘em all the way. But facts do eventually matter. In this particular matter, push did literally come to shove. Josh Hawley, protected by armed security guards, ran for cover.