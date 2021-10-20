Former K-State President Kirk Schulz fired his football coach earlier this week, in probably the country’s highest-profile conflict over a coronavirus vaccine mandate.
Schulz pretty much had no choice. He’s the president of Washington State University, and there’s a requirement that all state employees there be vaccinated. WSU football coach Nick Rolovich refused to get the vaccine, not really saying why, but anyway he chose to lose his job over it.
Rolovich is suing, of course, because he wants the buyout that fired football coaches usually walk away with. He’s paid $3 million per year, and if he’s fired just for being a bad coach, he’s supposed to be paid the balance of the value of his five-year contract.
He’s contending that he was fired without cause, that the athletic director wanted him out anyway. His lawyer suggests that his vaccine refusal was because of his Catholic faith.
Not sure how that argument will fly, given that the Pope has encouraged all Catholics to get the vaccine.
Well, whatever. Faith. Vindictiveness. Personality clash. Politics.
It’s a fascinating case; it will surely divide people across the country based on their view of the vaccine generally, and vaccine mandates in particular. So the litigation — if it actually goes to court — will probably involve some debate on the merits of both.
President Schulz has a pretty easy answer: He’s just following the state law.
As an aside, it’s worth noting that the state law in Kansas actually prevents a vaccine mandate. The man who followed Schulz — K-State President Richard Myers — said earlier this year that he would have preferred to require vaccinations, but that wasn’t allowed. So the sort of philosophical conflict that Kirk Schulz is facing could never come about.
Truth is, though, this is just about money, as it almost always is in college sports. Presumably the university would have kept Rolovich on the job had he simply stuck his arm out for the needle. He was starting to win, and players liked him, and he seemed fairly popular. Washington State last Saturday knocked off Stanford, K-State’s first opponent this season, making it three wins in a row.
So what we have is the university firing him even though it probably didn’t want to, and now there’s an argument over roughly $12 million in salary. Surely there will be a settlement, and Rolovich will agree to keep his mouth closed in exchange.
But for now we’re going to hear all sorts of shouting about fairness and virtue and faith and...oh, spare us, huh? Just cut the check.