I would like to share my dream of Wiseacre Consulting Services, a full-service consulting firm. We can even be full-service insultants, if that’s what you need. Pay us, we’ll yell at you.
We are here to serve the interests of taxpayers and local elected officials. We’ll save you all some time and money, and we’ll give you exactly what you need.
Here’s our business plan: Every time the local government decides to hire a consultant to provide some sort of study about our area, we’ll do the job for 20 percent less than the best offer from any other contender.
Witness, for instance, the study of the housing market that city officials are considering this week. It cost $95,000.
Evidently the city government needed a study conducted on that subject so that they could…oh, I dunno, wring their hands and point to the study as evidence that they care.
The study concluded that:
•There aren’t enough lower-cost houses.
•A whole lot of properties are rented out, rather than owner-occupied.
•Rents are relatively high.
•There are a lot of really crummy rental units.
Who doesn’t already know this? I mean, seriously, if you’ve been around here more than a semester, and if you looked up from the Xbox for a minute, you know all of this already.
The reason housing prices are high is because….people buy those houses at those prices. Is that a problem? Well, not to the people selling those houses. And not to the people buying them, either, or to the banks financing the deal, or the Realtor making the deal happen, or…well, you get the point. It’s a free market. But anyway, we already knew all this.
And on the subject of rentals: We’ve known for decades that Manhattan has an extremely high percentage of property rented out, and likewise that a bunch of rentals are really dumps, and that the price is high. Why do you think these apartment developers around here have built so many more units?
It’s a college town. There’s a strong demand for rental units. There’s a strong demand for the dumps just east of campus, stumbling distance from Aggieville.
We’ve also had consultants tell us that the wage scale here is low – you don’t say! – and that there’s not enough parking in Aggieville. Shocker! We’ve had them tell us that teachers (or faculty and staff at the university) are underpaid relative to their peers elsewhere. We’ve had them tell us that Manhattan’s best-known asset is Aggieville. Who would have ever guessed that? We’ve had them tell us that loads of K-State students would like to stay in Manhattan, but there aren’t enough jobs. Revelatory!
We’d gladly do that housing study for $76,000.
We’ll make some nice PowerPoints, and we can talk about promoting synergy, we can do a lot of facilitating, especially of team-building. We can do a lot of leveraging. We’ll say things like “at the end of the day.”
And, at the end of the day, everybody will know exactly what they would have known, and taxpayers will save 20 percent, and we here at Wiseacre Consulting Services will go have a fancy dinner.