Nearly three years into this godawful viral pandemic, about the time when I quit worrying about it, I finally caught the virus.
I’m pretty sure my daughter caught it first and gave it to me during an hour-long car ride early last week. Where she initially caught it I’m not sure, but I’m not looking to blame anybody.
The point I need to remind you of is that the damn stuff is still out there, ready to infect you. The fact that I caught it around the time that we quit wearing masks in indoor public settings is probably not a coincidence.
I’m not actually arguing for mask requirements or any other restrictions. There’s a vaccine – and our family is all vaxxed and double-boosted – and so the case for such restrictions is weak. I would strongly urge all of you to get the vaccine, and to keep getting boosters as appropriate, but if you haven’t done so already I’m sure my saying that is drilling a dry hole.
I assume that what I have is a subvariant of the Omicron version of the virus, since that’s the dominant form. Standard virus trajectory – they generally get more contagious and less deadly as they go along. Makes sense from the virus’ point of view – if you’re a virus, your job is to replicate yourself, and so you evolve to become more contagious, and you aren’t interested in killing off your host, since a dead host doesn’t infect anybody else.
I’ll tell you what it’s like: Crummy. Zero energy. Fuzzy head. Stiff neck, although maybe that’s from just lying around all the time. Some chills. Some stuffiness, but no gunk. Also no loss of taste that I can tell. I’d say I feel like I’ve been hit by a truck, but I’ve never been hit by one. Seems more like I’ve been put through the towel wringer. (I’ve never done that, either, but it’s a better metaphor.)
Relatively speaking, it’s not so bad. I’m not in the hospital, not on a ventilator. There’s loads more knowledge about this than there was in early 2020. I’m 54, in generally good health, fit, lots of support and love around me. I can hunker down in our bedroom; thankfully Angie hasn’t caught it, so she’s doing all the work around here; nothing unusual there, I suppose. I’m grateful for all that; I stand on third base, well aware that I didn’t hit a triple.
But I’d sure rather not have this crud. My guess is I’ll be operating at about 10 percent of capacity for at least this week. I would not recommend this, even as an experiment. Do what you can to avoid it. It’s lousy.
I realize that wearing a mask is unpleasant, and at this moment it’s socially awkward. But I’d trade awkwardness for this crud, a million times over. It’s about to get cooler out, and school is back in session, so there are going to be a whole lot of opportunities for transmission in crowds. You can make your own choice. I know what I’d do.