More silliness by well-meaning advocates, created in part by fuzziness of terms.
Perhaps you read the Mercury report from a government meeting last week, a meeting in which they received a report from a consultant. That consultant was hired by an advisory board, evidently to figure out some things related to food here locally.
The consultant’s report indicated that there are north of 20,000 people in Riley County who are “food insecure.”
Food insecure. Not sure what that means. But if I am supposed to take that seriously, that term has to mean something significant, right? Like, “at risk of starving?”
If the term doesn’t mean anything significant, then I’m not sure why anybody’s bothering.
So..on that premise, I guess I am supposed to believe that a third of the population in our county doesn’t have enough to eat?
Sorry. Doesn’t pass the basic sniff test.
But, OK, for the sake of discussion, let’s swallow the premise – that is, let’s accept the notion that one out of every three people here might not have enough to eat. Trouble is, there’s another rather inconvenient fact that the same consultant reported: The average household here throws away about 300 pounds of food annually, because they buy too much of it. Six pounds of food a week, plopped into the garbage. Can’t even find a way to toss it all in a bowl, pour barbecue sauce on it, and call it lunch.
Think about this for a minute. So I’m supposed to believe that a third of the population is starving, yet everybody has so much food that they throw a pound of it away every single day? A pound is four quarter-pounders. In the garbage.
Can anyone square this up?
I could try, I guess: Some people – let’s call them the 1-percenters – are so gluttonously overgorged that they’re throwing away (let’s say) 10 pounds of food a day, indifferently cooking an entire rib roast and immediately plopping it in the garbage, wiping their fat mouths with $100 bills. It’s math. They could make up the difference for the starving one-third of the population that can’t come up with the spare dimes to concoct campfire stew.
Something like that.
There’s another possibility, one that I suspect is actually true: The definition of “food insecure” is so fuzzy that it’s meaningless. Something like, the person lives too far from a grocery store. As I recall, it’s something like a couple miles. Which of course in and of itself is ridiculous. If it’s a couple miles from Sharingbrook to the west Dillons, ummmm….
Look, I am well aware that there are real problems for poor people right here in our community. I don’t mean to dismiss that. I also imagine that food waste is a real issue, something we might be able to do something about.
But don’t try to suggest to me that there are 21,000 people starving, or else I’m going to think you’re making it all up just to win political points, and I’ll immediately dismiss the whole topic.