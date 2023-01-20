On the one hand, there’s an obvious parallel: Turns out Joe Biden had possession of classified documents at his house and his private office, after he had left the government, just as Donald Trump did.
And so there’s been a special counsel appointed by the Attorney General to investigate. Makes sense. The public needs a thorough, independent assessment about whether either man broke the law, and whether national security had been compromised.
We don’t know yet, so it’s best to withhold comment, whether you’re cheering for the red team or the blue team.
On the other hand, there are some substantial differences worth noting at the outset.
Thus far, there appear to be a handful of classified documents that Biden’s lawyers found and then voluntarily turned over to the National Archives. By contrast, the government had to get a warrant and conduct a raid after months of back-and-forth in which Trump refused to give up the documents. There were about 100 that were classified; Trump even tried to claim that he could declassify them just by thinking about it.
Where it will end up legally depends to a degree on the nature of the information in those documents. It also depends on the recurring question: What did the President know, and when did he know it?
Where will it end up politically? Well, that’s harder to tell. Both sides will try to make hay; the Trump people will claim that Biden went after him with jack-booted thugs from the FBI. The Biden people will claim that their man is entirely innocent.
Seems reasonable, at this point, to assume nothing, and to see where those investigations go.