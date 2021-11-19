And now, for our final class, “inclusion.”
I’m trying, for the sake of a productive community discussion, to define some terms. Those terms are “diversity, equity and inclusion,” concepts pretty much everybody says they support. The issue is: What do those words mean, and what does supporting them require?
“Inclusion” is a noun-ified verb. The verb is “include,” and, as you might recall from English class, a verb involves action.
That’s the key here.
Inclusion requires action. It requires assertively including others. Combined with “diversity” and “equity,” what we’re really talking about is including others of differing opinions, differing backgrounds, different races, ethnicities, genders, sexual orientations, religions and political viewpoints.
That means actively seeking them out, and actively listening to them. It means attempting to understand — really understand — those perspectives. It requires (or at least implies) empathy. It implies, to paraphrase the old American Indian saying, walking a mile in another’s moccasins.
Including is the opposite of excluding, which means assertively putting outside. It means deliberately NOT including. It also requires action. Funny how “exclusive” is used to convey selectivity and therefore desirability. It is to convey that there is some sort of shortage, and that only those “selected” to be on the inside are worthy of the premium.
“Inclusion,” seen in that light, could convey some sort of watering-down, some sort of lowering of quality. And, I would presume, people who think they are in possession of privileges or special knowledge or, I suppose, the Revealed Truth, are less inclined to assertively include others. Clubs, tribes, clans, sects — these are by their nature exclusive.
There’s some rationale, too, for exclusion. A committee of 47 people probably gets less done than a committee of 5. Just because a committee checks all the boxes on race and gender doesn’t make it inherently good, and certainly not inherently better than a committee of a few. The key, no matter how many are on the committee, is to think and act inclusively. (And for that matter to actually set an agenda for action and execute on it.)
Also, let me just be clear here. Inclusion does not require that every kid make the basketball team. It does not require participation trophies, and it doesn’t necessarily require building new bathrooms.
But it does require that everybody on the playground get invited to play kickball.
It requires acting with empathy.