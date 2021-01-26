There’s at least one more thing I want to say, upon further reflection, about the end of Donald Trump’s presidency.
President Trump ended up entirely alone. That’s not because everybody abandoned him. It’s because he abandoned everybody else.
Actually, it’s not even that. He didn’t abandon anybody; he was never actually with them at all. Serious Republicans have now figured that out; for the fringe kooks who will end up in jail, the realization came just a tick too late.
But let me get through the background before I come around again to where it all ended.
As you probably recall, President Trump had called on his followers to come to Washington for the day that Congress was set to ceremoniously count the Electoral College votes. Those votes had already certified Joe Biden as the next president. But President Trump had told all those followers that big things were going to happen. “Be there, will be wild!” he tweeted.
Once thousands of them had gathered on the big day, he told them they had to “fight much harder” than Republicans had done thus far. “You’ll never take back our country with weakness,” he said, telling the crowd that Republicans in Congress had essentially caved in. “You have to show strength.”
Because the election had been stolen, he claimed, “you are allowed to go by very different rules.”
He encouraged that throng to march over to the Capitol, saying that “we will not take it anymore,” and “we will stop the steal.” He also said “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”
And -- here’s the clincher -- he said he would go there with them. “We’re going to walk down, and I’ll be with you...We are going to the Capitol.”
The mob did go to the Capitol, where they smashed windows, broke in, and busted up the place. Five people ended up dead. As a result of that criminal assault, more than 70 people have been arrested.
President Trump, though, was not there. He did not stand by his supporters as he said he would. He went silent, then eventually left for his resort in Florida.
All those people, as it turned out, showed up for Mr. Trump. But he was done with them. They were of no use to him anymore. In fact, it became important for him to disavow them, disavow what they did. He needed -- and he needs more than ever now, to avoid being convicted in an impeachment trial -- to show that he had nothing to do with them at all. They had become a liability.
So who was left for Donald Trump? Certainly not Republicans in Congress. Heck, why would they stick with him, when there was a mob that wanted to hurt them bashing in the doors of their building? Not even his own vice president; the mob was chanting “Hang Mike Pence!”
Who else? Social conservatives? Pfft. He was never one of them, and they knew it. Would a true man of faith boast about being able to “grab em by the p----” if you’re a star?
Budget hawks? Nope. The core of the Republican Party? No way -- remember, his son said at that rally before the riot that this was no longer the Republican Party, it was Donald Trump’s party.
Now, back to my original observation: It’s not that Mr. Trump abandoned all those groups. The reality is that Donald Trump never had any cause other than Donald Trump himself. He was always all about his own power. Had it been useful to him, he could have easily been a liberal. The only thing consistent about him was that he always -- always -- said or did whatever he thought would immediately benefit himself.
The left-wingers were wrong about President Trump in this sense -- he was never a right-winger or a fascist. He was a populist, plain and simple. He had one cause, and as a result he ended up with only one core base of support: Himself.
Eventually, everybody was forced to figure that out.