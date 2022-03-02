It’s often hard to really identify with foreign wars.
Something about Ukraine, though, is hitting home for me — and it made me think again about what I take for granted. So in a roundabout way, this is a column for you good folks at Fort Riley, our friendly neighborhood Army post.
Partly, I suppose it’s that Ukraine has some similarity to Kansas. Sunflowers, the color of the flag, the agricultural heritage. The sense that we’re the underdogs, the little guy, subject to forces beyond our control. That’s part of it.
The other part that really got me was the recent news that they’re forbidding all men between ages 18 and 60 from leaving the country. They have to all stay and fight.
That’s me. That’s my sons. That’s my nephew, and my stepson.
Were it the Missourians, invading from the east, and we had to defend Kansas, I guess that’d be my 54-year-old skinny frame slinging a rifle, humping it to the top of Bluemont Hill to get the higher ground.
I’m in decent shape, no current orthopedic problems — thanks, doc — and of reasonably sound mind. I can write columns, and I can run a spreadsheet and read an income statement. I can promote synergy, I can scan documents on my phone now, and I can occasionally fix the copy machine.
But I’m certainly not the guy you want defending your freedom and independence. I have little idea what I’m doing with a weapon. I’m not even that good finding my way out of parking lots, or, as I think you know, assembling barstools. And while I’m in decent physical condition for a guy in his mid-50s, I suspect anybody in his 20s could run circles around me and then fillet me like a walleye.
If it came down to that, I’d do it. I’d defend my country from an invader. I’d rather do it than have my sons do it. I’ve already lived most of my life.
But it’s a godawful thought, and my next thought is gratitude that I don’t have to. Not only do I happen to live in the most powerful nation on earth, I’m also protected by the greatest military in the world, the staffing of which is entirely voluntary. People volunteer for the duty, knowing full well that they might come in harm’s way.
I tip my cap to those people again, as well as the police and firefighters who likewise volunteer for danger.
It’s hard to even imagine what the Ukrainians must be feeling. I don’t even know what it means to be Ukrainian. But I know what it’s like to be a 54-year-old man, and I can imagine what it feels like to be told you have to fight an impossible war to protect your home.