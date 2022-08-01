I’ve had it with “commitments.”
I’ve felt this way for a long time, but didn’t really have the courage of my convictions. People get easily drawn to this stuff, so, like a drug dealer, I kept supplying it even though I knew it was wrong.
I’ve had it with “commitments.”
I’ve felt this way for a long time, but didn’t really have the courage of my convictions. People get easily drawn to this stuff, so, like a drug dealer, I kept supplying it even though I knew it was wrong.
Well, I’m done.
I’m referring to the term that’s used when a high school kid announces that he or she intends to attend a certain university, usually in exchange for a scholarship offered by the school. The announcement by the kid is called a “commitment.”
It’s a completely misleading term. The kid is not bound in any way at all, and – as ought to be entirely clear to anybody paying attention – is free to continue to talk to other schools and go there instead. Exhibit A: A young man from Derby, a highly sought-after running back, announced his “commitment” to K-State a few weeks ago, but then took a visit to Notre Dame. If you’re “committed” to K-State, why are you visiting South Bend? Then late last week he announced he was “de-committing,” as if that has some sort of significance, and “opening back up” his recruitment. As if it was ever closed.
All meaningless drivel.
Let me be clear: I’m not blaming the kid. He’s a teenager. He doesn’t know anything about anything. None of them do.
But the only thing that matters in recruiting is when a kid signs a letter of intent. That’s a binding contract. Everything else is smoke and mirrors. Everybody’s selling something.
So why are we wasting your time and our time by reporting about it? I’ll tell you why: Because people like to read about it, because…well, I’m not sure why. I suppose it’s because they rationally believe that the future success of the multimillion-dollar enterprise that built the cathedral at Kimball and College depends on getting athletically freakish 17-year-old boys to come here.
But “commitment” has no real meaning, or at least not a meaning that any normal person would understand. And that’s not even the extent of the problem. The other issue is that the value of the kid, as expressed by the number of “stars” assigned to him by various businesses that make money by selling access to their “reporting” on this subject, is often also completely wrong. K-State has brought in highly-rated kids, only to have them flop completely, while the guys who have their names on the stadium – Jordy Nelson, Collin Klein, Darren Sproles – barely registered a blip as high school recruits.
So the stories that you read about all this are based entirely on a meaningless term and a flawed premise. I realize they draw interest, and create clicks on our website, but if that’s what we’re about then we might as well run nude pictures on page 3.
I’m not saying we’ll never run another story about recruiting. It’s just going to have to clear a pretty high hurdle to convince me that it’s worth anybody’s time, and I’m sure as heck not going to stand for the use of a word that means the opposite of what you think it means.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.