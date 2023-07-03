By the time many of you read this, it’ll be the Fifth of July. Which, of course, is not a thing.
The Fourth is the thing, and with good reason. It’s the date of the Declaration of Independence, the signing of which was a mind-bogglingly bold move by colonists who had the guts to risk their lives and break away from the most powerful nation on earth.
That document itself is a masterpiece, a statement of the principles of democracy as an extension of the natural rights of mankind, and a recitation of the violations of those principles by the king.
Abraham Lincoln pegged it as the real starting date of the American experiment, the key being the notion that “all men are created equal” and that all have “unalienable rights.”
Some of us might pause momentarily on the Fourth, while flipping burgers or on a break from lighting firecrackers, to think about that. I try to, although my mentioning that we’re celebrating our independence from a constitutional monarchy tends to generate blank stares from the next generation.
But I’d like to make a case for the Fifth of July.
Because when the fireworks are over, when we put away the red-white-and-blue t-shirts and hats until next year, it seems to me that’s when the real work begins.
If you think about the Declaration of Independence, although it was dated July 4, the practical fact is about what followed. The active verb in the last sentence of the declaration is “pledge.” The signers of the document pledged their sacred honor and their lives to supporting the declaration.
It was an ongoing commitment. It was not just a theoretical statement, written and sent off into the ether on a certain date in history. It was about what was going to happen next. They were binding themselves to the cause; they were solemnly promising to risk it all for the principles they stood for.
What does that mean in 2023, 247 years after the Declaration? It means that when you roll out of bed on July 5, or the 6th, or any other day, that you try to honor the pledge those people made. We’re still engaged in an experiment, as Lincoln put it, to see if a nation conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that everybody is created equal, can long endure.
I hope you had — or, depending on when you read this, I hope you have — a great Fourth. But let’s have a great Fifth, too. That’s when the party’s over and the work continues.