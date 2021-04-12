Since you’re bothering to read this column, my guess is that you’re a reasonably intelligent, logical person. Probably attractive, too. Smart is the new sexy, you know.
On the off-chance that you’re waffling about getting a coronavirus vaccine, I’d like to offer a bit of perspective. If you’re dead-set against it, no sense reading any further, unless you just want to beat yourself up.
It is your choice, of course. You do not have to get a vaccine.
Let’s think through that option. Not getting one means that you won’t have to put up with a sore shoulder for a couple of days. Not getting one means that you won’t feel sorta limp for an evening, or maybe pretty lousy for a couple of days.
Not getting one also means you’re far more likely to actually catch the coronavirus. The vaccines are somewhere between 75 percent and 95 percent effective at preventing you from catching it if you’re exposed.
And, just for the sake of grins, let’s assume you’re one of the extremely unlucky few who nonetheless catch it. The version that you’ll get will be far less severe than it otherwise could be.
In other words, electing to not get vaccinated means you’re far more likely to contract the coronavirus, and dramatically more likely to have a bad case of it. And you’re no doubt aware that even young, healthy people can get pretty sick and die of this thing, right? We’ve even had people around here like that.
Reasonable people will choose, given those options, to get the vaccine. Perhaps it is worth saying here that Joe Biden and Donald Trump both got vaccinated. Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. Pope Francis got the vaccine; in fact, he said that people have a moral responsibility to do so. The Dalai Lama got the vaccine. So did Melania Trump. Oprah Winfrey. Bill Snyder and Chris Klieman. I could go on.
This is why so many people have gotten the vaccine, locally and across the country. Me included. And my kids, my stepkids and my wife.
I’m certain that some of you are screaming at the paper right now: “Wait! I’m a reasonable person, and I’m choosing to not get the vaccine. Don’t judge me like that, you grey-headed snoot!”
True enough. I assume your reasonableness goes something like this: I know that I’m unlikely to get the virus, and if I get it I’m highly likely to have a mild case of it. Meanwhile, I’m not entirely sure what the consequences of getting the vaccine are, and so I’m going to take the small known risk rather than the unknown risk.
Rumors and conspiracy theories help tilt the scales by making people fear that the vaccine might somehow be harmful. Yes, I have those Facebook friends, too, the ones expressing doubt or fear.
Two things about that: First, scientific clinical trials have found the vaccines to be safe and effective, and, second, tens of millions of people have been safely vaccinated nationwide. There’s no evidence of harm, other than the momentary side effects. Trials and real-world experience.
Meanwhile, we’re all tired of masks, and we’re tired of social distancing, and restrictions. You certainly have a right to make your own choice, but keep in mind that herd immunity is the only way to really get rid of restrictions — and the only way to achieve herd immunity is for nearly everybody to get the vaccine.
So, if you’re waffling, please go get the shot.