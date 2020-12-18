Oh, right. The Indians. About that…
The school board has decided to put off any discussion of the Manhattan High School mascot for awhile, which is fine by me. As soon as that door gets opened, it’s going to get ugly around here.
There’s clearly some momentum behind the idea of a change. The Cleveland Indians have decided to ditch the very same mascot, which makes it hard for local defenders to make their case.
I would like to make that case anyway, before the debate really gets raging again. That’s because keeping the Indian mascot at a public high school in Kansas presents a real opportunity for education. I don’t think that opportunity has been realized, not even close.
First, let’s acknowledge that the term “Indians” is a loaded term, and, to use the words of an author of a very well-respected book on the subject, “confusing and historically inappropriate.” The name comes from Chistopher Columbus’ erroneous assertion that he had landed in the West Indies, and that the native inhabitants were “Indians.” It was a colossal screw-up.
The best term for the original inhabitants here is actually “Americans.” But that’s just too confusing. So in his ground-breaking book, “1491: New Revelations of the Americas Before Columbus,” Charles C. Mann decides to use the name that the overwhelming majority of indigenous people use to describe themselves: Indians.
Let me say that again: It’s the term Indians use to describe themselves.
By using that term, the school is honoring those people, not denigrating them. If the school was the Scots, as is Highland Park High School; or the Irish, as is Chapman High, it would not be using the name of a particular population in a negative way. It would be using it to represent positive values. It happens to be using the name that one population group uses to refer to itself.
Anyway, here’s my main point: Using the Indian as the mascot keeps issues related to American Indians right in front of the faces of local kids and families. Even as this debate has bubbled up in recent years, we’ve run story after story in this newspaper on the issue. It brings attention.
That’s not enough, of course.
Just east of Manhattan was a major settlement of the Kansa Indians. How much do you know about that? How much do you know about the culture, religion, language or belief system of the Kansa, the namesake of our state? Do you know where they are now?
What do you know about the Ojibwe? Probably nothing. The Arapaho? The Pawnee? How about the Pottawatomi?
There’s probably more known about the Inca and the Aztecs -- who, by the way, conquered many other tribes to create and extend their empires. They were not exactly “native” to the lands they came to inhabit, either. Same goes for many of the tribes in this part of the world.
The school can -- and should -- teach in much more depth about these matters. Our community could become a leader on this issue, a model to follow nationally.
Or else we could do the easy thing, which is to become the Bison or the Wolves or whatever, and all these issues will just fade away. Kids will go on taking AP European History, and they’ll take Government, and there’ll be the requisite chapter on Indians, and that will be that.
Maybe we’ll become the Gators, and everybody will have a good chuckle about that summer back in ‘20 when that guy wrangled the loose reptile with his bare hands down in Wildcat Creek. Bars will serve Gator-Ade cocktails, har har har.
The percentage of the population in Kansas that is of American Indian descent is 0.7. That’s seven-tenths of a percent. Do you really believe that learning the history and culture of that population will take a higher priority if we do away with the mascot? Certainly almost nobody here will feel any direct connection.
Saying all this means that the school system actually has to do something. It’s not that the district has done nothing. It just hasn’t done nearly enough.
Want a starting point? Read Charles Mann’s book. It’s a tremendous window into a world that we hardly know about. That's the world of the people who call themselves Indians.