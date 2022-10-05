I’ve been ambivalent about the whole “Wizard of Oz” thing in Wamego, ever since it started. The "Oztoberfest" that the community celebrated this past weekend brought that ambivalence to mind, and reminded me again that I’m fundamentally wrong. I’ll get back to that.
Thing is, the “Wizard of Oz” gets awfully annoying when you’re a Kansan out in the rest of the world. I mean, the “How’s Dorothy?” gag is funny maybe the first 75 times you hear it, and then it wears thin.
You think I’m kidding? I’m not kidding. I lived on both coasts for awhile, and in Arizona for a hot minute. It’s an epidemic. People think they’re clever. Ha ha ha. I developed a standard answer: “I think she came back, but I’ll have to call Doris the switchboard operator and have her patch me through to Ma and Pa to check.”
The movie shows Kansas in black-and-white, a drab and dour world, bereft of smiles and joy, with the mean lady on the bike and a natural disaster looming. Oz, by contrast, is in Technicolor, with flowers and lollipops and sparkly slippers.
Hard to swim upstream against that, particularly when the imagery appears in the most popular movie of all time. The reputation of Kansas has remained more or less frozen in place by virtue of that portrayal. Hence my ambivalence.
But, to repeat, it is the most popular movie of all time. So you might as well lean in, might as well swim with the current. That’s what Wamego has done, and that’s what the community continues to do. You can view it as hokey earnestness or sly cheekiness; the point is, the town has made use of the movie’s popularity for its own benefit. That’s smart, and it's good for the region.
And, as I said, I think my ambivalence is misplaced. In the end, Dorothy does want to go home. And so the end point of the movie becomes a good starting point for a discussion. Why did she want to go back to Kansas? Well, let me tell you a little about Kansas…
Yes, if you go anywhere else, you’re going to have to hear that joke. But for the past 20 years, you’ve been able to answer: “Come on over and you can see for yourself.”