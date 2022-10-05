I’ve been ambivalent about the whole “Wizard of Oz” thing in Wamego, ever since it started. The "Oztoberfest" that the community celebrated this past weekend brought that ambivalence to mind, and reminded me again that I’m fundamentally wrong. I’ll get back to that.

Thing is, the “Wizard of Oz” gets awfully annoying when you’re a Kansan out in the rest of the world. I mean, the “How’s Dorothy?” gag is funny maybe the first 75 times you hear it, and then it wears thin.

