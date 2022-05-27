Thus far, we haven’t had a school shooting in Manhattan. But the clock’s ticking.
Another one, certainly among the worst, in Texas earlier this week. An elementary school in a town one-fourth the size of Manhattan. Nineteen little kids, dead. The shooter, an 18-year-old young man, also dead. Two adults at the school, dead. Before the deadly barrage, the deranged young man shot his own grandma.
Nobody’s mind is going to change on the matter of gun regulations, despite this horror. Seriously. Whatever you happen to already believe about guns will entirely color the way you view this episode, so there’s no sense going down that path in this column. Been down it many, many times.
The question to me is: What can we do about it HERE?
I don’t pretend to have all the answers. Seems to me we, collectively, as a community, have to discuss it.
So let me start where the whole thing starts: In the mind of the shooter.
Anybody who walks into a schoolhouse with deadly weapons, intending to kill a bunch of kids, is not using a rational mind. None of them hatch such a plot intending to run off to Mexico afterward and live happily ever after. They all go in knowing they’re going to die; they just want to make a bunch of other people suffer on their way out.
They are, in essence, suicide bombers. So it’s not that you can change their minds by somehow shifting the odds with, say, armed guards at every school. You could lock all the doors, but a person intent on a suicide mission would just blast a hole in a window.
I’m not saying those are bad ideas. They might slightly improve the odds, and thus might be worth doing. You can train teachers and kids how to respond; those likewise might save a life.
But to prevent these things, you’ve got to somehow steer a young man – and they’re all young men – away from that frame of mind. We’re really talking about preventing suicides. We’re talking about mental health.
The stories about these shooters are hauntingly similar. Loners. Disconnected. Sometimes captivated by a fringe ideology. Usually fascinated by guns and, increasingly, death.
Presumably, there’s a young man in our area that fits that description. If not, there will be. It’s a matter of time.
So what are we supposed to do? You can’t throw a guy in jail for being a loner, or morbid.
It’s really up to friends, co-workers, relatives, maybe teachers, to reach out. To try to find some common humanity. To steer toward counseling, or church, or basketball, or community theater.
In essence, to care. To express concern, to ask. To love.
We can all do that. It’s not that hard. It doesn’t cost any money, or require any legislation. And it might be the only way to really address this problem on a day-to-day basis.