Whether you think Donald Trump should be convicted in his impeachment trial, or whether I think he should, is irrelevant.
All that matters is what 50 people think. And they have very little guidance about how they ought to make a decision. It appears that the guidance that this episode is going to provide for whoever is part of that club of 50 in the future won’t be particularly helpful, either.
The 50 I’m talking about are the members of the United States Senate, including Manhattan’s own Jerry Moran. They are the jurors in an impeachment trial, like the one we’re in the middle of right now.
Oh, sure. They’ll get plenty of advice, and plenty of feedback. They’ll get lobbied, and counter-lobbied, from all sorts of angles.
But the real rulebook is the U.S. Constitution, and maybe precedents set by previous impeachment trials. And those just don’t really help.
About the Constitution: It says presidents can be convicted in an impeachment trial if they’re found guilty of, to use the famous phrase, “high crimes and misdemeanors.”
What does that mean? Nobody really knows. It’s not defined in law, the way everything else is in excruciating detail in the criminal justice system.
Previous cases don’t help much. Evidently lying under oath about your sexual escapade with an intern doesn’t qualify. Neither does telling the president of a foreign ally to dig up dirt on your political opponent, with an unstated threat of withholding millions in aid. Covering up a break-in at the other political party’s campaign office? We’ll never know, since Nixon resigned before it ever went to trial.
President Trump’s defense claims that he can’t be prosecuted for exercising his freedom of speech. That is, of course, true. The question is whether he crossed over into inciting a riot, which is not protected by the First Amendment. There’s no question he inspired a mob to attack the Capitol, in an attempt to overturn the results of a democratic election. In spirit, anyway. But inspiring that mob in spirit, and inciting them in fact, is a world of difference.
My view, as I’ve already stated, is that he crossed over, and that he should be convicted. What else does he need to do? Drive a tank himself? Assuming he will not be convicted as now seems likely I guess that’s the precedent that we’ll set for the next time this comes up. Inspiring a deadly mob to force Congress into hiding as it performs its duty of transferring power from one executive to another is not enough. “High crimes and misdemeanors” has to be more than that.