Here’s what this is going to come down to: What exactly are “high crimes and misdemeanors”?
There’s nothing in the Constitution that defines it. U.S. Senators are going to have to figure out what they think it means, and really, that’s all that matters. They get to decide.
Let’s back up a minute. The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrectionist mob last week. That mob attempted to stop the Congress from carrying out its constitutional duty to formalize the election of Joe Biden as the next President.
As you might recall from 10th-grade civics class, “impeachment” means simply that the House is accusing the President. It is as if the prosecutor has filed charges. It’s the U.S. Senate that gets to act as the judge and jury here. If they convict him of the charge, then he’s removed from office, and barred from running for office again.
But, unlike criminal court, there really aren’t any standards for the judge and jury to use. The Constitution simply says “high crimes and misdemeanors,” for which there’s no further definition.
This has come around before, of course. Did asking Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden’s son constitute a high crime and misdemeanor? Did lying under oath about a sexual relationship with a White House intern? Did covering up the break-in of your political opponents’ headquarters?
In none of those cases did the Senate vote to convict, after the House voted to impeach. Well, actually, in the Nixon case involving the break-in at the Watergate building, there was no impeachment. Nixon quit when it became clear that’s what was going to happen.
If Donald Trump had personally ordered the Proud Boys to bring nooses and driven a tank himself into the halls of Congress, it would be quite a bit clearer. He didn’t.
He’s accused of doing is inciting the attack. There’s strong evidence. Clearly the language he used, in the context of what he had to know was a mob inclined toward violent action, strongly encouraged the attack. In the U.S., there’s great deference to free speech, and particularly political speech. But I don’t have the freedom to go out to an armed group of thugs and say, “hey, let’s go bash in the windows of our neighbor and whack him around a little.”
In President Trump’s case, what he said prodded a mob to attack the legislative branch of our republic to keep it from transferring power away from him to his successor. People went into the halls of Congress with nooses, zip ties and bear spray. As has been made clear in the reporting afterward, members of Congress were only seconds away from facing that armed mob. As it turns out, no elected officials were injured, but a Capitol Police officer was killed, as was a pro-Trump riot participant. Another Capitol Police officer -- who, as we’ve reported, was born in Manhattan -- died by suicide a few days later.
Lying under oath? Bad. Coordinating with a foreign power for your own political advantage in an election, helping to undermine the electoral process? Worse.
Inciting a mob to violently interfere in the transfer of power? If that doesn’t constitute “high crimes and misdemeanors,” then what possibly could?