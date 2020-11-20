There’s a political question that I almost hate to address, but I can’t help it. Moth to a flame, and all that.
Why, in a county where there are nearly 5,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats, did Barbara Bollier beat Roger Marshall, and Kali Barnett beat Tracey Mann? Marshall has been the Congressman here for a couple of terms, and has shown up around this community -- the largest in his district -- routinely, whereas Bollier is from Leawood and flip-flopped political parties just to run in the race. Mann was a K-State student body president and the state’s Lieutenant Governor, and Barnett was a complete political neophyte.
What gives?
I have a theory that gets back to my view of Manhattan, and my view of Kansas generally. I have long believed that we are basically moderate, pragmatic, forward-thinking people. We’re self-deprecating, and we have a natural aversion to conflict, to showboating, and to malarkey. People on the fringes of the mainstream political parties tend to give us the heebie-jeebies.
The Democrats for the most part trotted out candidates who fit that vibe. Marshall did his best to characterize Bollier as a Nancy Pelosi liberal, but...come on. She was a Republican just the other day. She’s no wild-eyed lib.
Tom Hawk: Moderate Democrat. Compromise. Practical. Barnett: Well, I don’t know, and nobody really knows, but her name did have “Manhattan” behind it on the ballot, and she didn’t come off as some sort of crusader. So she won. On the Riley County Commission, Kathryn Focke is likewise a centrist. Fanny Fang? Not so much; she came off as a crusader on the left. She got beat.
The Republicans, meanwhile, were hampered by one overarching problem: Donald Trump.
Lots of Republican voters support him, of course, and this is not about his policies. This is about perception. He comes off as a loose cannon, the biggest self-promoter in the world, and about as far from a typical self-deprecating Kansan as I can imagine. All Joe Biden really had to do to win here was to point at Trump and say, “I’m not THAT guy.” Two relatively centrist Democrats with vastly more charisma than Biden -- Bill Clinton and Barack Obama -- lost to two boring Republicans -- George H.W. Bush and Mitt Romney -- here. So it’s not that Biden won Riley County by the force of his magnetism. It’s that Trump lost.
The problem for Marshall was that he pinned himself entirely to Trump from the get-go. He drank the Kool-Aid, or, to be more precise, the hydroxychloroquine. Rather than positioning himself with, say, Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts, he put himself in league with Kris Kobach. That just doesn’t fly here. So voters picked Bollier, the other candidate on the ballot, even though it said “Leawood” by her name. That’s pretty telling.
Mann got stuck in the same trap, I figure.
The Republican who escaped that is also telling: He was the person who perfectly fit the profile of the moderate, pragmatic, forward-thinking Kansan I envision: Mike Dodson, who won a seat in the state legislature. He edged a moderate Democrat, Cheryl Arthur, also on the strength of an impeccable resume as the former mayor of Manhattan and commanding general of Fort Riley. Hard to beat that, unless Bill Snyder ever decided to run.
So, why did the Democrats outperform the Republicans, even though the GOP has a big numbers edge here? Pretty simple: The Democrats occupied the center, and the Republicans were dragged down by the only presidential candidate from their party to ever blow it.
Will that last? I doubt it, but politics is a ground game, and we’ll just have to see.