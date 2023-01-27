The state motto in Kansas is perfect, an encapsulation of our state, its roots and its people. As I said in this space a year ago, it’s all about the “through”: “To the stars, through difficulty.”

We in Kansas don’t avoid difficulty. We go through it. In fact, we’re pretty much always in the middle of difficulty, and we embrace that – sure, we want to get to the stars, but going through the hard reality of daily life is where we actually exist. It’s who we are.

