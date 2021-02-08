People get all turned around when it comes to the coronavirus. I’ll leave it for another column to figure out why that is.
But most of this stuff is really pretty simple.
When numbers were skyrocketing, it wasn’t hard to explain: College kids came back into town, jammed themselves into basement apartments for parties, and coughed all over each other. Then there was a surge after Thanksgiving, when people traveled to visit family, and after Christmas, when they did the same thing.
Get human beings together in enclosed spaces, and a contagious airborne virus is going to have a heyday. Simple. Eventually, a certain percentage of those cases end up in the hospital, and a number end in death. It’s a grim mathematical reality.
Did that happen for the Super Bowl? We’ll find out in a week or so. I certainly didn’t go to any sort of party; I sat there pining for Eric Fischer, annoying the heck out of my wife.
Likewise, it’s pretty simple to figure out why the numbers have been declining for a couple of weeks. To put it simply, there are far fewer people to infect than there used to be.
In Riley, Geary and Pottawatomie counties, there have been about 9,100 reported cases. Estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there are about 4.6 actual cases of infection per reported case -- meaning you’d guess there’ve been about 36,000 cases, using very round figures.
There have also been close to 7,000 people vaccinated. Add those together and you remove 40,000-some people from the pool of available virus vectors. That’s in a region of about 125,000, counting all three counties, or nearly a third of the population.
That does leave two-thirds, of course, and that’s why people still need to wear masks and stay away from each other. Social gatherings -- big or small -- could make people sick, or could kill somebody down the line.
But if you remove one out of three people, the geometric expansion gets cut short substantially.
Sure, there could be other factors. A lower percentage than before might even bother getting tested, so there might be more unconfirmed positives. Not sure why that would be, since testing is dramatically more available than it was at the start of the pandemic. But it’s theoretically possible.
We’ve also learned a lot about the virus, and we’re getting consistent messages about the importance of wearing masks. Everywhere I go in public nowadays, everybody’s in a mask. So transmission is likely cut significantly compared to what was happening in, say, the early fall. That almost certainly contributes to a drop in the number of cases.
K-State essentially put in place a quarantine at the start of the semester, requiring kids to take remote-only classes for the first couple of weeks. That probably helped.
But as one of my uncles, a radiologist originally from southeast Kansas, used to say: When you see hoofprints, don’t think of zebras.
The reason there are fewer virus cases now is mostly because there are far fewer people who can catch it.