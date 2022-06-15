I’m hoping, really hoping, that Jerry Moran and Derek Schmidt can steer a course out of the shadow of Donald Trump. This would be an opportune moment to do that.
Those two gentlemen are the leaders of the Republican Party in Kansas, and both are on the ballot this year.
Both Sen. Moran and Mr. Schmidt are what I would consider moderate Republicans, reasonable, forward-thinking policy-makers. They are not tub-thumping ideologues. You can draw a line from Dwight Eisenhower through Bob Dole and Nancy Landon Kassebaum to both of them. To me, that is both the honorable past and the bright future of the party.
But the Republican Party across the country, and in Kansas in particular, has been under the sway of Mr. Trump for years now, and he remains relatively popular to this day. So it would take some political guts to chart a course away from him. Doing so would risk losing an election.
Yet that’s what this moment calls for. The Congressional investigation into Mr. Trump’s attempt at overturning the 2020 election results has made that abundantly clear. Mr. Trump fails the very first test of anyone seeking public office: He doesn’t really believe in democracy. He believes only in power, and will say whatever is necessary to get it and keep it. He tried, in many ways, to subvert an election. Had his plan worked, we would have failed to peacefully transfer power for the first time in our history. In fact, because of him, we actually did not transfer power peacefully. We transferred power despite the violence he prompted and condoned.
Liz Cheney, the Republican member of Congress from Wyoming and the daughter of Republican icon Dick Cheney, hit the nail exactly on the head: “Tonight, I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”
The moment for Kansas Republicans to realize that is at hand. I don’t mean next January, after the election. I mean now. I mean when there’s a Republican primary. I mean real leadership, doing the right thing even though it’s politically awkward to do so. Mr. Schmidt, currently the attorney general, is running for governor, trying to unseat an incumbent Democrat, Laura Kelly. Sen. Moran, who has a home in Manhattan, is running for re-election. Both have been endorsed by Mr. Trump.
I certainly hope they show the courage I'm asking for. Because if they fail to show it and win election anyway, they will have failed the test of which Ms. Cheney so precisely spoke.