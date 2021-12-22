Accidents happen. Well-intended people make mistakes. And you can’t cry over spilled milk.
But spilling 600,000 gallons of water? Seems like we ought to at least have a conversation.
It’s fundamentally unacceptable that many residents in Junction City have gone days without a public water supply, and some then had to boil their water for safety after that.
Sure, there were extreme circumstances. A mid-December windstorm blowing upwards of 100 miles an hour is not normal, and equipment and systems can be stressed past the breaking point in conditions like that.
So the power went out at the city water plant. Power going out at the water plant is not entirely avoidable, and, to the credit of the people operating the plant, there were backup generators that kicked in. But, according to city manager Allen Dinkel, when the regular electricity kicked back on, somebody at the plant forgot to close some valves. That’s how 600,000 gallons ended up in the basement of the plant, shutting down the whole place for an extended period.
Junction City has an odd arrangement wherein the city government contracts with a private company to operate the water system. There’s nothing inherently wrong about that, but it does create another level of complication in sorting out what happened and assigning responsibility. I also can’t help but wonder if the contractor ever raised the issue. Surely they ran through emergency drills, right?
It’s fair to assume that the cost of fixing all that will be substantial, and so insurance lawyers will get involved, and it might even end up in court. If that’s the case, then there will be sworn depositions and the public will get a clear picture of what happened and why.
Short of that, we’re left with the explanation of Mr. Dinkel, who essentially blamed a single employee at the plant for forgetting to flip a switch. It’s sort of the Homer Simpson-at-the-control-board explanation.
If that’s the case, then there just needs to be a better system. It can’t be that easy to foul it up. Some sort of alarm bells, or something. Cars now beep at you if you start to cross the center line, you know? Sending 600,000 gallons cascading into the basement of the city water plant has to be harder to do than drifting onto the shoulder.
If that’s not the case, then, well, it will be more complicated.
In any case, the taxpayers in Junction City who own that plant, and the residents who count on it for a water supply, need a full explanation and a plan for addressing the problem next time the wind comes up.